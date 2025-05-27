Chhattisgarh: 18 Naxals, including top Battalion members, surrender in Sukma The surrendered Naxals will be given a cash help of Rs 50,000 each and other assistance by the government to merge back into the society and start their lives.

Raipur:

In a significant development in Chhattisgarh's ongoing fight against Maoist insurgency, 18 Maoist terrorists surrendered to authorities in Sukma district, expressing their disillusionment with the Maoist ideology and their desire to reintegrate into mainstream society. According to officials, 10 of the surrendered individuals had a combined bounty of Rs 38 lakhs on their heads.

Sukma Superintendent of Police Kiran Chavan stated that the surrender took place in the presence of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and state police personnel. The former insurgents reportedly denounced the Maoist ideology as hollow and dysfunctional, accusing the Naxal movement of torturing and exploiting local tribal communities under the guise of ideological struggle.

Among those who surrendered are notable members of the People’s Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA), including Madkam Ayta (25) and Bhaskar alias Bhogam Lakkha (26), each carrying a bounty of Rs 8 lakhs. Additionally, Madkam Kamlu and Madvi Chhannu, who also surrendered, had rewards of Rs 5 lakhs each. The remaining six former Maoists had bounties of Rs 2 lakhs each.

To support their rehabilitation, the government has announced a cash assistance of Rs 50,000 for each surrendered individual, along with other support measures aimed at facilitating their smooth transition back into society.

This wave of surrender follows a larger trend in the Bastar region, where over 792 Maoist militants laid down arms last year alone, reflecting ongoing efforts by security forces and government initiatives to weaken the insurgency and restore peace in the region.