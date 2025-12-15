Uttarakhand fast-tracks six ropeway projects to boost pilgrimage, tourism connectivity The six projects, which are selected to be taken forward, include key links for pilgrims and tourists across the state.

Dehradun:

As part of a major infrastructure transformation, Uttarakhand is slated to give a major push to its ropeway infrastructure. According to the latest update, while the state government has identified six priority projects following a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Anand Vardhan, almost 50 proposals in the state are under consideration.

Steering Committee for Ropeway Development

Following the meeting of the Steering Committee for Ropeway Development, which marked a crucial step towards ensuring timely approvals and fast-tracking construction, Chief Secretary Vardhan said, “All proposed ropeway projects in the state must secure mandatory approval from this committee."

"This is crucial to prevent duplication of efforts, as various agencies are currently preparing different project reports," the top officer added.

Vardhan has also issued instructions that the Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) CEO must be appointed within a week. Notably, the SPV will be managed by the National Highway Logistics Management Limited. He also stressed that the first board meeting of the newly formed committee should take place by the end of this month.

The six projects, which are selected to be taken forward, include key links for pilgrims and tourists across the state. Considering the high demand for routes connecting Sonprayag to Kedarnath and Govindghat to Hemkund Sahib, work orders have already been issued.

Detailed Project Reports

Additionally, the proposal for the Hanumangarhi Temple (Nainital) ropeway to Kathgodam is already in the final stages of approval. Along with this, Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) for the Kanakchauri to Kartik Swami route are being worked upon.

Simultaneously, the tendering process for the DPRs of the Rathal Barsu to Barnala (Uttarkashi) and the crucial Joshimath-Auli-Gorson ropeways is also underway.

Chief Secretary Vardhan has issued directives to the officials to prepare detailed timelines for every stage of the Kedarnath and Hemkund Sahib ropeway developments, noting that the initial focus will remain on these six projects.