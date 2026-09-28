Boeing detects software issue with MAX planes, nearly 100 planes in India may be impacted

New Delhi:

Boeing has detected a software issue in some of its 737 MAX aircraft that could cause the disengagement of the automated flight guidance system after a missed landing approach, according to sources. The aircraft maker is working on a permanent solution to address the issue.

In India, Air India Express and Akasa Air together operate around 96 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft.

What did Boeing say?

A Boeing spokesperson on Sunday (September 27) said its engineers are working on a software update to permanently address the issue. "Last month, we informed all 737 operators about a software issue where pilots may experience a reduction in automation during a landing scenario. We shared information with operators that reinforced existing pilot procedures for safely handling such cases," the spokesperson said in a statement as quoted by news agency PTI.

According to the PTI sources, the aircraft manufacturer has identified a software issue affecting certain Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, which could result in the automated flight guidance system disengaging after a missed approach if the subsequent approach path differs from the one originally planned.

"Boeing has issued an advisory to operators to reset the system following a missed approach as a precautionary measure to address the software issue," they added.

Operations in India impacted?

Air India Express has around 53 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, while Akasa Air currently operates 43 such planes.

In a statement, an Akasa Air spokesperson told news agency PTI there is no impact to the safety of Akasa Air operations.

"We are closely coordinating with Boeing and can confirm that there is no impact to the safety of Akasa Air operations. Our aircraft continue to operate safely in accordance with established procedures and applicable regulatory requirements," an airline spokesperson said.

However, the airline did not specify whether any of its Boeing 737 MAX aircraft had been affected by the software issue.

Air India Express did not respond to requests for comment.

There was also no immediate response from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on whether it was examining the issue or planning to issue any advisory to airlines.

Boeing operates 2,400 B737 MAX planes globally

Globally, Boeing has delivered more than 2,400 737 MAX aircraft to airlines.

Meanwhile, earlier this week, European aircraft manufacturer Airbus detected a quality issue with the surface protection coating on the fuselage of a significant number of narrow-body A321neo aircraft. According to sources, around a dozen A321neo planes operated by IndiGo are also affected.

IndiGo and Air India operate A321neo aircraft, with the two airlines together having around 190 such planes in their fleets.

(With PTI inputs)

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