Air India Express unveils new cabin interiors for Boeing 737, offers improved legroom for passengers

Air India Express on Tuesday unveiled the new cabin interiors of its latest Boeing 737-8 aircraft at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. The flight, registered as VT-BWD, features Tsüngkotepsü-inspired tail art from Nagaland, as part of the airline’s ongoing brand transformation launched in October 2023.

This has been done in a major step in its ongoing brand transformation and fleet modernisation under the Tata Group. The airline further stated that the new cabin interiors reflect its promise to enhance comfort and convenience for passengers across its expanding network.

Air India Express: Know all about new cabin interiors

The new cabin of the Air India Express includes ergonomically designed leatherette seats with enhanced padding, improved legroom, thicker armrests, and in-seat USB-C charging ports.

The interior lighting and new carpets have been designed to create a modern cabin ambience as the aircraft is equipped with ovens to serve hot “Gourmair” meals on board.

The newly refurbished Boeing 737-8 aircraft also features several passenger-focused upgrades. Flyers can expect wider armrests, improved legroom with seat pitches ranging from 74 cm to 96 cm (29–38 inches), and USB charging ports at every seat to stay powered throughout the journey.

Air India Express looks to enhance connectivity

Air India Express on Tuesday said it has undertaken a comprehensive network optimisation exercise, starting last month, as it looks to enhance connectivity, strengthen hub operations, and build frequency density across key markets.

The airline also said it will operate over 2,700 weekly flights across 114 domestic routes and over 780 short-haul international flights across 70 routes.

Compared to the Winter 2024 schedule, this represents a network expansion of over 25 per cent, with the addition of 48 new domestic routes and 10 new short-haul international routes, the airline said.

Air India Express said in April this year Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru accounted for about 62 per cent of the airline's total domestic departures. By this month, this is projected to increase significantly to around 74 per cent, reflecting the growing focus on hub-based operations, the airline said.