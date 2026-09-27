Will UPI, net banking remain functional during 3-day nationwide bank strike from Monday?

New Delhi:

The bank services are likely to get affected during three-day nationwide bank strike from Monday, September 28. Services such as cash deposits, withdrawals, cheque clearances, and administrative work are expected to be hit at branches of public sector banks (PSBs), including State Bank of India (SBI), Punjab National Bank (PNB), and Bank of Baroda. However, the operations at major private sector lenders like HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and Axis Bank are expected to remain largely unaffected as their employees are not part of the unions that will be going on strike.

Can I avail UPI, net banking?

The UPI transactions, Net banking are expected to continue during the strike, though ATM cash availability could face localised issues due to logistical delays. The State Bank of India (SBI) has urged customers to use ATMs, Customer Service Points, internet banking, mobile banking, UPI and other digital channels for routine banking requirements. The Indian Bank has advised customers to ATMs/BNA, Business Correspondent points, mobile banking, UPI, internet banking and the bank's national helpline for routine requirements.

What services likely to be affected?

Services such as cash deposits, withdrawals, cheque clearances, and administrative work are expected to be hit at branches of public sector banks (PSBs), including State Bank of India (SBI), Punjab National Bank (PNB), and Bank of Baroda.

What are the demands?

The bank unions demand immediate implementation of a five-day work week, a proposal pending since the 2024 wage settlement. They also demand changes to the performance-linked incentive, which they claim was revised unilaterally and in a discriminatory manner. Their other demands include improved pensions, a uniform dearness allowance formula for retirees, restoration of the Old Pension Scheme in place of the National Pension System, and resolution of pending service and wage-related issues.

The Centre has urged the bank employees to withdraw the proposed strike and stated that most concerns have already been addressed through negotiations and welfare measures. The Centre also warned that the timing of the September 28-30 strike could affect banking operations as it coincides with the half-yearly closing of accounts.

The Centre also stated that public sector banks recruited about 4.83 lakh employees between FY15 and FY26, while the Staff Welfare Fund was increased by 56% in August 2024. The Centre also cited measures including higher pensions, enhanced medical insurance, streamlined promotion and transfer policies and special leave provisions.

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Bank strike from September 28: Banking services to remain affected, these banks issue advisory | Key points