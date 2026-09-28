Logistics stock in focus as firm acquires controlling stakes in companies for Rs 922 crore, details

Shares of Sindhu Trades, which is primarily engaged in transportation logistics and support services, are on investors' radar today after the company announced it has acquired controlling stakes in Advent Coal Resources Pte Ltd and Sainik Mining and Allied Services Ltd (SMASL) for a total of Rs 922.50 crore. Amid this, the stock opened in the green today at Rs 24.02 on the BSE, up from the previous close of Rs 23.82, a gain of Rs 0.2 or 0.83 per cent. However, the stock witnessed selling pressure as benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty tumbled amid surging crude oil prices, geopolitical uncertainties and a weak trend in Asian markets. Foreign fund outflows also weighed on investor sentiment in early trading. The 30-share BSE Sensex tanked 730 points to 73,170.12 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty dropped 231.50 points to 22,908.95.

It fell to touch the low of Rs 23. However, it recovered and was last seen trading in the green at Rs 23.82, up Rs 0.25 or 1.06 per cent. The company's market cap stood at Rs 3,598.86 crore.

52-week high and low

The stock has a 52-week high of Rs 29.25 and a 52-week low of Rs 17.72, hit on January 27, 2026.

Acquisitions to boost company

"The company has acquired a 78.26 per cent stake in Advent Coal Resources Pte Ltd, Singapore, for a total consideration of Rs 697.05 crore, and a 50.10 per cent stake in Sainik Mining and Allied Services Ltd (SMASL) for Rs 225.45 crore," the company was quoted as saying by PTI.

The acquisitions bolster the company's integrated mining platform, scaling its coal, logistics, and infrastructure capabilities while solidifying its presence in the Indonesian coal market.

Advent Coal Resources effectively owns 100 per cent of the economic interest in a 620 million tonnes coal resource Indonesian coal project, along with the infrastructure connecting the mine through a 130-km logistics corridor to a deep-sea port and future industrial cluster.

SMASL is a mining services company with expertise across mine developer & operator (MDO) contracts, overburden removal, coal extraction and coal transportation, with a track record of long-term contracts and outsourced mining operations.

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