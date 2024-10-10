From Jaguar Land Rover to Starbucks: A look at net worth, iconic brands of Tata Group’s Ratan Tata

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS/FILE PHOTO Industrialist Ratan Tata attends an event.

Ratan Tata, one of India's most respected entrepreneurs and former chairman of the Tata Group, died on Wednesday at the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai at the age of 86. Ratan Tata, son of Naval Tata, who had been battling illness for a long time, was never married. He was famous for his humility and leadership.

Tata Group’s global identity and iconic brands

Under the leadership of Ratan Tata, the Tata Group has become a global powerhouse, with iconic brands like Jaguar Land Rover, Air India, TCS, Tata Motors, Tata Salt, Tata Tea, Tata Play, Titan, Starbucks, Voltas, and many others. As owner, his entrepreneurial legacy left an indelible mark on Indian engineering.

Ratan Tata's wealth and philanthropic legacy

According to the Hurun India Rich List 2022, Ratan Tata's net worth was Rs 3,800 crore, making him the 421st richest person in the world at that time. But he was not known for accumulating wealth but was committed to profound social causes through the Tata Trust, which focused on uplifting Indian lives.

Leadership and simplicity

Ratan Tata was not only a business leader but also a symbol of humility. Despite his vast wealth, he led a simple life and was often seen interacting cheerfully with employees and maintaining a down-to-earth lifestyle. His famous sitting portrait spoke of his humility.

The nation mourns his loss

The death of Ratan Tata has triggered waves of grief across India. Political leaders, business personalities and ordinary citizens are mourning his death. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences and said that Ratan Tata was a visionary leader, a kind soul and an exceptional person who provided steady leadership to one of India’s most prestigious business groups.

Also read | Ratan Tata dies: A look at Tata Group’s succession plan