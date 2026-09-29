Anant Ambani appointed Professor of Practice in Sustainability at Newcastle University

Newcastle University has appointed Anant Ambani as a Professor of Practice in Sustainability. This appointment recognises his work in industrial decarbonisation, green energy development, and wildlife conservation. 'Professor of Practice' is an academic title designed for experienced professionals and operational leaders. Unlike traditional academic positions, this role does not require a doctorate, peer-reviewed publications, or a traditional research tenure track. Its objective is to bring practical experience - in areas such as capital allocation, the regulatory environment, ESG implementation, and large-scale operational management - into the academic setting.

Corporate leaders and other experienced professionals have been integrated into the academic sphere through 'Professor of Practice' appointments at leading universities, including Oxford Saïd, Warwick, Cranfield, Harvard, MIT Sloan, and the National University of Singapore. Newcastle University also uses this title to recognise non-academic experts who possess real-world operational and technical expertise. In India, the University Grants Commission established the 'Professor of Practice' category in universities in 2022, allowing experienced industry professionals and corporate leaders to teach and mentor students without the traditional PhD or publication-related qualifications.

Net-zero carbon by 2035

Ambani's appointment is linked to his role regarding the energy transition at Reliance Industries. As an Executive Director of Reliance Industries, he is spearheading the roadmap to make the company net-zero carbon by 2035.

He is also spearheading the development of the Dhirubhai Ambani Green Energy Giga Complex, which is being built across 5,000 acres in Jamnagar, Gujarat. This complex comprises five interconnected giga-factories dedicated to integrated solar PV manufacturing, green hydrogen and electrolysers, advanced battery storage, and fuel cell systems. The integrated solar manufacturing ecosystem aims to deploy 100 GW of solar power by 2030, while the green hydrogen initiative targets a benchmark of USD 1 per kilogram.

10 million trees planted

These sustainability-related efforts also include industrial afforestation in Jamnagar, where over 10 million trees have been planted.

Ambani's biodiversity conservation initiatives include Vantara, a 3,500-acre ecological sanctuary and rescue facility in Jamnagar. It provides specialised healthcare and rehabilitation facilities for elephants.

Vantara has also rehabilitated thousands of wild animals, including lions, tigers, leopards, rhinoceroses, and critically endangered reptiles. Its 650-bed multi-speciality wildlife hospital is equipped with veterinary MRI and CT scanners, digital X-ray, custom orthopaedic prosthetics, and robotic surgical units.

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