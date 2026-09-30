October Bank Holidays 2026: Banks to remain closed for these many days this month; check RBI's full list

The festive season starts at the beginning of October, which is why there are several bank holidays this month. In such a situation, if you have any important bank-related work, check whether banks are open or closed in your city before leaving the house. According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday list, banks will remain closed for many days in different states in October. These holidays include national festivals as well as local festivals and religious occasions. In one state, banks will remain closed for 12 days in October.

When are the festival holidays in October 2026?

According to the RBI list, several major festivals, such as Durga Puja and Dussehra, fall in October. So let's check out the complete list of bank holidays in October.

October 2026 2 10 17 19 20 21 22 23 26 29 31 Agartala • • • • • • Ahmedabad • • • Aizawl • • • Belapur • • Bengaluru • • • • Bhopal • • Bhubaneswar • • • Chandigarh • • • Chennai • • • Dehradun • • Gangtok • • • • Guwahati • • • • Hyderabad • • Imphal • • Itanagar • • • Jaipur • • Jammu • • • Kanpur • • Kochi • • • Kohima • • • Kolkata • • • • • Lucknow • • Mumbai • • Nagpur • • New Delhi • • Panaji • • Patna • • • Raipur • • Ranchi • • • Shillong • • • Shimla • • • • Srinagar • • • Thiruvananthapuram • • • Vijayawada • • Holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act - •

Which state will have the most holidays?

When combined with state-level regional holidays and weekly holidays, Tripura will have the most bank holidays. Banks will be closed on October 2, 17, 19, 20, 21, and 26 due to festivals. In addition, bank branches will remain closed for 12 days, including four Sundays and two Saturdays. Similarly, West Bengal will have 11 holidays, and Gangtok will have 10.

Online banking and ATM services will remain operational

Bank branches may remain closed, but net banking, mobile banking, UPI, and ATM services will remain available 24/7 throughout the month. However, plan check clearing and branch visits in advance.

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