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October Bank Holidays 2026: Banks to remain closed for these many days this month; check RBI's full list

Written By: Raghwendra Shukla
Published: ,Updated:

According to the Reserve Bank of India's list, several major festivals, such as Durga Puja and Dussehra, fall in October. So let's check out the complete list of bank holidays in October.

October Bank Holidays 2026
October Bank Holidays 2026 Image Source : India TV

The festive season starts at the beginning of October, which is why there are several bank holidays this month. In such a situation, if you have any important bank-related work, check whether banks are open or closed in your city before leaving the house. According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday list, banks will remain closed for many days in different states in October. These holidays include national festivals as well as local festivals and religious occasions. In one state, banks will remain closed for 12 days in October.

When are the festival holidays in October 2026?

According to the RBI list, several major festivals, such as Durga Puja and Dussehra, fall in October. So let's check out the complete list of bank holidays in October.

October 2026 2 10 17 19 20 21 22 23 26 29 31
Agartala          
Ahmedabad                
Aizawl                
Belapur                  
Bengaluru              
Bhopal                  
Bhubaneswar                
Chandigarh                
Chennai                
Dehradun                  
Gangtok              
Guwahati              
Hyderabad                  
Imphal                  
Itanagar                
Jaipur                  
Jammu                
Kanpur                  
Kochi                
Kohima                
Kolkata            
Lucknow                  
Mumbai                  
Nagpur                  
New Delhi                  
Panaji                  
Patna                
Raipur                  
Ranchi                
Shillong                
Shimla              
Srinagar                
Thiruvananthapuram                
Vijayawada                  
Holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act - •

Which state will have the most holidays?

When combined with state-level regional holidays and weekly holidays, Tripura will have the most bank holidays. Banks will be closed on October 2, 17, 19, 20, 21, and 26 due to festivals. In addition, bank branches will remain closed for 12 days, including four Sundays and two Saturdays. Similarly, West Bengal will have 11 holidays, and Gangtok will have 10.

Online banking and ATM services will remain operational

Bank branches may remain closed, but net banking, mobile banking, UPI, and ATM services will remain available 24/7 throughout the month. However, plan check clearing and branch visits in advance.

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