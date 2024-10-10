Ratan Tata dies: A look at Tata Group’s succession plan

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS/FILE PHOTO Industrialist Ratan Tata addresses journalists during the media session.

Ratan Tata, chairman emeritus of Tata Sons and an iconic leader, died at the age of 86 in Mumbai on Wednesday. Known for guiding the Tata Group through decades of expansion and contributing to philanthropic endeavours, his death marks the end of an era. Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran expressed deep regret, calling Tata a “friend, mentor and guide”, underscoring his significant impact on the group and the country.

"We are deeply saddened to bid farewell to Mr. Ratan Naval Tata, an extraordinary leader whose vast contributions have not only shaped the Tata Group but also left an indelible mark on the nation,” said Chandrasekaran.

With Tata's death, the question of succession looms large. Ratan Tata had no children, sparking speculation as to who would lead the $3,800-million Tata empire. N Chandrasekaran has been chairman of Tata Sons since 2017, but discussions over future leadership have intensified. Several members of the Tata family play key roles in the business and succession planning is underway.

Noel Tata: A fierce competitor

Ratan Tata's brother Noel Tata emerges as the leading candidate for succession. With his wealth of experience and strong family connections with the Tata Group, Noel is seen as a potential key person to carry on the legacy.

Next Generation: Maya, Neville, Leah Tata

Noel Tata's three children, Maya, Neville and Leah, are considered possible heirs. Maya Tata has played a key role in the digital initiatives of the Tata Group, including the launch of New Tata. Neville heads the Tata Group retail division, running the Star Bazaar chain. Leah supports Tata Tata's hospitality department, adding to the group's operations.

Future of Tata Group leadership

As the Tata Group navigates this transformation, Noel Tata and his children are expected to play a key role in shaping the future. Their leadership will be critical in preserving the legacy of one of India’s most influential groups and continuing its growth and innovation.

Also read | Ratan Tata: The iconic industrialist and philanthropist