New 630-km expressway to connect UP with Northeast, to be constructed at cost of Rs 61,500 crore

To strengthen road connectivity in Northeast India, the central government has announced a major highway project. Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari announced plans for a 630-kilometre corridor connecting Siliguri, Guwahati, and Shillong. The total project will cost approximately Rs 61,500 crore. Once completed, the project will reduce travel time and improve connectivity in the strategically important Northeast region. Speaking at an event in Assam, Gadkari said the first section of the proposed corridor will run between Siliguri and Guwahati. This approximately 400-kilometre section will cost approximately Rs 30,000 crore. This will involve new road construction and upgrades to some existing roads.

The route approval process is currently underway. This area is strategically important, as the Siliguri Corridor is known as the Chicken's Neck. It is a major route connecting the country's Northeastern states with the rest of India.

Guwahati-Shillong journey to be easier

The project also proposes a new greenfield highway from Jorabat near Guwahati to Barapani in Meghalaya. This will reduce the distance between the two places from approximately 100 kilometres to 66 kilometres. The current journey time of about two and a half hours is expected to drop to about one hour.

Travel time between Shillong and Silchar to be reduced

Another important part of the corridor will be a 165-kilometre-long Greenfield Highway between Shillong and Silchar. Currently, the road distance between the two cities is approximately 230 kilometres. The new route will reduce the distance and travel time from approximately 8 hours to 4 hours.

Road projects worth around Rs 2 lakh crore in Assam

Gadkari also provided information on ongoing road development projects in Assam. There are 265 projects spanning approximately 4,700 kilometres, with an estimated cost of approximately Rs 2 lakh crore. Additionally, 31 new projects spanning approximately 1,470 kilometres are proposed, with an estimated cost of approximately Rs 92,000 crore.

The government is also working on an expressway connecting Gorakhpur and Siliguri. Combined with a proposed 630-kilometre corridor, this is planned to improve road connectivity between Uttar Pradesh and the Northeast. The centre has also approved a 135.87-kilometre four-lane, access-controlled corridor from Baihata Chariali near Guwahati to Tezpur, costing Rs 8,970.20 crore.

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