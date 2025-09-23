Poll-bound Bihar gets new Amrit Bharat Express - Full route and schedule revealed On September 15, a new Amrit Bharat Express started its operations in Bihar, running from Saharsa Junction to Cheharta (Amritsar).

With elections slated to take place by this year’s end, Bihar is set to welcome a new Amrit Bharat Express train. According to an Indian Express report, it will be the state’s 11th train in its modern fleet, originating either from or passing through Bihar. Currently, 11 Amrit Bharat trains are operational in the country, with 10 of them passing through Bihar. The Amrit Bharat trains are designed to offer premium facilities like the Vande Bharat Express but are expected to cater to the passengers from lower- and lower-middle-income categories.

Amrit Bharat Between Bihar, Rajasthan

The new Amrit Bharat Express will connect Bihar with Rajasthan, running between Darbhanga and Madar Junction (Ajmer) in Rajasthan. During the initial phase, the Ministry of Railways plans to operate the train on a weekly basis, ensuring seamless connectivity between the locations for passengers travelling between the two states.

On September 15, a new Amrit Bharat Express started its operations in Bihar, running from Saharsa Junction to Cheharta (Amritsar). The Amrit Bharat Express features 22 coaches, including General and Sleeper classes.

The following Amrit Bharat Express trains run from Bihar:

• Sitamarhi–Delhi Amrit Bharat Express (14047/14048)

• Saharsa–Lokmanya Tilak Amrit Bharat Express (11015/11016)

• Bapudham Motihari–Anand Vihar Amrit Bharat Express (15567/15568)

• Malda Town–Gomtinagar Amrit Bharat Express (13435/13436)

• Darbhanga–Anand Vihar Amrit Bharat Express (15557/15558)

• Rajendranagar–New Delhi Amrit Bharat Express (22361/22362)

• Jogbani–Erode–Jogbani Amrit Bharat Express (16602/16601)

• Gaya–Delhi Amrit Bharat Express (13697/13698)

• Darbhanga–Gomtinagar Amrit Bharat Express (15561/15562)

• Saharsa–Cheharta (Amritsar)–Saharsa Amrit Bharat Express (14627/14628)

The train is designed to ensure safer and comfortable journey for passengers, offering a world-class travelling experience.

The Amrit Bharat Express trains are equipped with modern facilities, including semi-automatic couplers, EP-assisted brakes, fire detection systems, modular toilets, emergency talk-back features, charging sockets with mobile holders, new seats and berths, continuous lighting, and redesigned pantry cars, among others.