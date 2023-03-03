EPFO: Four ways to check EPF balances, including one without UAN number

Follow us on EPFO: Four ways to check EPF balances, including one without a UAN number

One of India's best social security systems for workers in many industries is the Employees' Provident Fund Organization. The Indian Workers' Provident Fund is administered by the EPFO. Employer and employee both contribute equally to funds that can be used for retirement or when switching jobs, serving as a saving tool.

EPF balance checks can be done both online and offline in a number of ways:

Missed call

People who have registered on the UAN (Universal Account Number) website can retrieve their EPFO account details by dialling 9966044425 on their registered cellphone for a missed call. The call is instantly terminated after two rings, and the member is not billed for this service. If the member's UAN is seeded with either their bank account number, Aadhar, or PAN, they will be informed of their most recent contribution and PF balance.

SMS

Sending an SMS to 7738299899 will provide you with information about your most recent payment and PF balance if your UAN is registered with the EPFO. You need to send the following details: the EPFOHO UAN ENG, Make sure your UAN is linked to your bank account, Aadhar, and PAN, or update it with the most recent information.

Umang App

To check their PF balance, employees can use the Umang app on their smartphones. The government launched the Umang app to provide individuals with access to a variety of government services in one location. The software allows users to submit claims, examine their EPF Passbook, and track their claims. To begin, enter your phone number and complete a one-time registration.

EPFOPortal

You can confirm your claim by visiting the EPFO website at epfindia.gov.in and using your UAN number and password to log in.

FAQs

Q1 What is the full form of EPFO?

Employees' Provident Fund Organization

Q2 Where to check your EPF balance online?

Visit the EPFO portal, https://www.epfindia.gov.in/site_en/index.php

