Sensex opens at 34,472.50, down by 1224.90 points; Nifty at 9,958.70

In the opening session, Sensex opens at 34,472.50, down by 1224.90 points on Thursday. Nifty at 9,958.70, down by 499.70 points.​ The equity benchmark on Wednesday ended 62 points higher after a volatile session as risk sentiment remained subdued amid rising coronavirus cases in the country.

Despite rebounding over 386 points during the day, the 30-share index pared most gains to settle 62.45 points or 0.18 per cent higher at 35,697.40. On similar lines, the broader NSE Nifty closed 6.95 points or 0.07 per cent up at 10,458.40.

