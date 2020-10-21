Wednesday, October 21, 2020
     
RBI Governor says govt will have to spell out fiscal roadmap post coronavirus

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das on Wednesday said that the government will have to spell out fiscal roadmap post coronavirus, PTI reported. Das also said that India is at the doorstep of revival process. More to follow.

New Delhi Updated on: October 21, 2020 19:32 IST
Image Source : FILE PHOTO

Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das has said that the Centre will have to spell out fiscal roadmap post coronavirus.

