RBI Governor says govt will have to spell out fiscal roadmap post coronavirus

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das on Wednesday said that the government will have to spell out fiscal roadmap post coronavirus, PTI reported. Das also said that India is at the doorstep of revival process. More to follow.
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das on Wednesday said that the government will have to spell out fiscal roadmap post coronavirus, PTI reported. Das also said that India is at the doorstep of revival process. More to follow.
Top News
Latest News