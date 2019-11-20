Mukesh Ambani's RIL nears ₹ 10 trillion market cap, first Indian company to do so

Image Source : PTI PHOTO Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) nears ₹ 10 trillion market cap

Reliance Industries Limited on Tuesday achieved another milestone becoming the first Indian firm to hit a market valuation of Rs 9.5 lakh crore, helped by a rally in its stock price. Shares of Reliance Industries (RIL) have rallied nearly 4 per cent to hit their lifetime high of Rs 1,571 (intra-day). With this, the company is inching closer to the Rs 10 lakh crore market-capitalisation level.

Reliance Jio on Tuesday had said it will increase mobile phone call and data charges in the next few weeks in compliance with rules, as it followed similar announcements by Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea on tariff hike.

At the close of trade, shares of the company climbed 3.52 per cent to close at Rs 1,509.80 on the BSE. During the day, it jumped 3.87 per cent to a record high of Rs 1,514.95.

Following this, the company's market valuation rose by Rs 32,525.22 crore to Rs 9,57,086.22 crore on the BSE.

Last month, RIL had added another feather to its cap by becoming the first Indian firm to hit the Rs 9 lakh crore market valuation mark in intra-day trade.

In August 2018, RIL became the first domestic firm to cross the Rs 8 lakh crore mark in terms of market valuation.

TCS is the country's second most valued firm with a market valuation of Rs 7,91,115.27 crore followed by HDFC Bank with a market cap of Rs 6,97,761.76 crore, Hindustan Unilever Limited (Rs 4,40,961.39 crore) and HDFC (Rs 3,82,291.21 crore).

So far this year, RIL's stock has gained over 34 per cent.

The m-cap figures of the companies change daily with stock price movement.

