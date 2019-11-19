BREAKING: Reliance Jio to hike mobile tariffs

Reliance Jio will hike mobile phone call and data charges, the company announced on Tuesday. Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio has issued a statement announcing the decision, a day after Vodafone Idea Ltd and Bharti Airtel made public similar plans December onwards. Jio said telecom regulator TRAI is likely to initiate consultation process for revision in telecom tariffs.

"Like other operators, we will also work with the government and comply with the regulatory regime to strengthen the industry to benefit Indian consumers and take measures including appropriate increase in tariffs in next few weeks in a manner that does not adversely impact data consumption or growth in digital adoption and sustains investments," it said in a statement.

Both Vodafone-Idea and Bharti Airtel on Monday announced a hike in mobile phone call and data charges from December, courtesy -- intense competition and unprecedented statutory dues. According to the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India, prices of mobile data have fallen drastically by about 95 per cent to Rs 11.78 per gigabyte (GB). Mobile calling rates dipped by about 60 per cent to about 19 paise per minute between June 2016 - December 2017.

