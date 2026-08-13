Noida, Gurugram lead shift in India's real estate market as average residential prices rise sharply

New Delhi:

In Noida and Gurugram, sharp capital appreciation is now being accompanied by stronger rental yields, a combination reshaping housing investment. ANAROCK data show that Noida’s average residential prices rose 125% between 2019 and Q2 2026, and rental yields improved from 3.2 per cent to 3.9 per cent over the same period.

In contrast, Gurugram saw an average price rise of 117 per cent, with rental yields going up from 3.5 per cent to 4.3 per cent.

It suggests that the value of these markets is supported by a broader demand base: professionals seeking homes near workplaces, tenants seeking established social infrastructure, and investors increasingly focused on income as well as appreciation.

What is driving the demand shift?

The Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, Metro expansion, new commercial districts and the International Airport at Jewar are reshaping the city’s growth map. Noida has long been associated with affordability, planned development and the promise of future infrastructure. Its appeal was shaped by relatively competitive home prices, improving connectivity and the prospect of capital appreciation as the city expanded.

According to Prateek Tiwari, Managing Director, Prateek Group, Noida’s residential market is moving beyond its earlier affordability-led identity.

"Infrastructure has certainly improved the city’s appeal, but the more important shift is the economic ecosystem taking shape around it. New commercial corridors, expanding office activity and better regional connectivity are steadily broadening the city’s end-user base. This is changing how buyers assess Noida: not only as a place to buy more space at a competitive price, but also as a location where access to employment, daily convenience, and long-term liveability are improving together. Amongst key micro-markets, we see Noida Expressway holding immense potential to further navigate the luxury homes growth in NCR,” Tiwari said.

Balanced growth dynamics

Buyer demand in Noida rose 5.5 per cent quarter-on-quarter in Q2 2026, whereas new supply fell 0.6 per cent. The figures do not point to unchecked momentum, but they do indicate a healthier demand-supply balance. Buyer activity is strengthening without a corresponding surge in new inventory.

If Noida represents a market building a more independent economic identity, Gurugram illustrates the strength of an ecosystem that has already achieved critical mass. Its established corporate base, concentration of global capability centres, connectivity to Delhi and the airport, and mature social infrastructure have created a broad housing catchment.

Ashwani Kumar, Pyramid Infratech, said, “Gurugram’s ability to retain pricing strength while new supply enters the market reflects the depth of its underlying demand. Unlike locations where demand may be concentrated in one buyer segment, Gurugram has multiple residential catchments linked to established business districts as well as emerging growth corridors. This diversity gives the market greater capacity to absorb new inventory across premium and luxury segments. Buyer decisions are becoming more selective, but demand remains anchored in employment, connectivity and established social infrastructure. Projects that deliver on these fundamentals will continue to be better placed in a competitive supply environment.”

Rise of yield-driven real estate

For investors, the changing relationship between prices and yields may be the most consequential development.

According to Amit Modi, Director, County Group, the investment conversation in residential real estate is becoming more disciplined, and buyers are no longer assessing a property only by asking how much its value could rise over time; they are also examining the income it can generate while they hold it.

"That makes rental yield an increasingly relevant measure, particularly in employment-led markets with a consistent tenant pool. In NCR, the presence of corporate hubs, a growing base of professionals and established lifestyle infrastructure provides greater visibility on rental demand for well-located homes. The appeal, therefore, is not appreciation in isolation. It is the ability to combine recurring rental income with the prospect of long-term capital growth across Noida and Gurugram. For investors, this can improve holding-period economics and make residential assets a more balanced component of a wider investment portfolio,” he concluded.

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