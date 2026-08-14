7 new Amrit Bharat Express trains approved by Indian Railways, check full list and other details

New Delhi:

There's some good news for train passengers: the Railway Board has approved seven new Amrit Bharat Express trains to strengthen connectivity across the country. These trains aim to offer long-distance travellers a better, more comfortable travel option at lower fares. The Amrit Bharat Express has been launched for passengers seeking premium train features for long-distance travel at an affordable price. The proposed seven services will connect several major cities in northern, central, western, and southern India.

Dhanbad-Coimbatore Amrit Bharat Express

The Railway Board has approved the Dhanbad-Coimbatore Amrit Bharat Express (Train No. 22363/22364). This train will cover the distance between Jharkhand and Tamil Nadu, connecting several important cities along the way.

Proposed major stops of Dhanbad-Coimbatore Amrit Bharat Express:

Dhanbad, Gomoh, Parasnath and Hazaribagh Road

Koderma, Gaya, Anugrah Narayan Road, Dehri on Sone and Sasaram

Bhabua Road, Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Junction, Mirzapur and Prayagraj Chheoki

Katni, Jabalpur, Narsinghpur, Pipariya and Itarsi

Betul, Nagpur, Chandrapur, Balharshah and Sirpur Kagaznagar

Mancherial, Peddapalli, Warangal, Mahabubabad, Khammam and Vijayawada

Ongole, Nellore, Gudur, Renigunta, Tiruttani, Katpadi and Jolarpettai

Salem, Erode and Tiruppur

Prayagraj-LTT Amrit Bharat Express

Railways has also approved the Prayagraj-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Amrit Bharat Express (20436/20435). This proposed weekly service will make travel between Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra easier.

Proposed major stops: Prayagraj, Satna, Jabalpur, Itarsi, Bhusaval and Kalyan.

Prayagraj-Udhna Amrit Bharat Express

The Prayagraj-Udhna Amrit Bharat Express (20437/20438) has also been approved as a weekly service. This train will connect several cities in Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Gujarat.

Proposed Major stops of Prayagraj-Udhna Amrit Bharat Express:

Prayagraj and Fatehpur

Govindpuri, Etawah and Tundla

Agra Idgah, Bayana and Hindaun City

Gangapur City, Sawai Madhopur and Kota

Ramganj Mandi, Bhawani Mandi and Ratlam

Vadodara and Udhna

Subedarganj-LTT Amrit Bharat Express

The Subedarganj-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Amrit Bharat Express (14121/14122) has also been approved as a weekly service. This train will connect the Prayagraj region with Mumbai.

Proposed Major stops of Subedarganj-LTT Amrit Bharat Express

Subedarganj, Fatehpur, Govindpuri, Bharua Sumerpur, Ragaul, Banda, Chitrakootdham Karvi, Satna, Maihar, Katni, Jabalpur, Narsinghpur, Pipariya, Itarsi, Khandwa, Bhusaval, Nashik Road, Kalyan and Thane.

Gorakhpur-Delhi Amrit Bharat Express

Travelling between eastern Uttar Pradesh and Delhi will become easier with this proposed train. The Railway Board has approved the Gorakhpur-Delhi Amrit Bharat Express (15095/15096) as a weekly service.

Proposed major stops of Gorakhpur-Delhi Amrit Bharat Express:

Gorakhpur, Khalilabad and Basti, Gonda and Burhwal, Sitapur, Bareilly, Moradabad, Ghaziabad, Delhi

Gorakhpur-Bandra Amrit Bharat Express

The Gorakhpur-Bandra Terminus Amrit Bharat Express (15085/15086) will also run weekly. This train will connect eastern Uttar Pradesh to Mumbai via Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Gujarat.

Proposed major stops of Gorakhpur-Bandra Amrit Bharat Express:

Gorakhpur, Khalilabad, Basti, Gonda, Badshahnagar, Aishbagh, Kanpur Central, Tundla, Agra Fort, Bayana, Gangapur City, Kota, Bhawani Mandi, Shamgarh, Ratlam, Vadodara, Surat, Valsad, Vapi, Palghar, Borivali and Bandra Terminus.

Charlapalli-Gorakhpur Amrit Bharat Express

The seventh train to receive Railway Board approval is the Charlapalli-Gorakhpur Amrit Bharat Express (22075/22076). This service will connect several cities in Telangana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh.

Proposed major stops of Charlapalli-Gorakhpur Amrit Bharat Express:

Charlapalli, Kazipet and Peddapalli

Mancherial, Balharshah, Chandrapur and Nagpur

Betul, Itarsi and Bhopal

Bina, warrior woman Laxmibai Jhansi and Orai

Pokhrayan and Kanpur Central

Aishbagh, Lucknow City and Gomtinagar

Barabanki, Gonda and Gorakhpur

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