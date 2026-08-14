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7 new Amrit Bharat Express trains approved by Indian Railways, check full list and other details

Written By: Raghwendra Shukla
Published: ,Updated:

Railways has also approved the Prayagraj-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Amrit Bharat Express (20436/20435). This proposed weekly service will make travel between Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra easier.

The Prayagraj-Udhna Amrit Bharat Express (20437/20438) has also been approved as a weekly service.
The Prayagraj-Udhna Amrit Bharat Express (20437/20438) has also been approved as a weekly service. Image Source : X/@GMSRAILWAY
New Delhi:

There's some good news for train passengers: the Railway Board has approved seven new Amrit Bharat Express trains to strengthen connectivity across the country. These trains aim to offer long-distance travellers a better, more comfortable travel option at lower fares.  The Amrit Bharat Express has been launched for passengers seeking premium train features for long-distance travel at an affordable price. The proposed seven services will connect several major cities in northern, central, western, and southern India.

Dhanbad-Coimbatore Amrit Bharat Express

The Railway Board has approved the Dhanbad-Coimbatore Amrit Bharat Express (Train No. 22363/22364). This train will cover the distance between Jharkhand and Tamil Nadu, connecting several important cities along the way.

Proposed major stops of Dhanbad-Coimbatore Amrit Bharat Express:

  • Dhanbad, Gomoh, Parasnath and Hazaribagh Road
  • Koderma, Gaya, Anugrah Narayan Road, Dehri on Sone and Sasaram
  • Bhabua Road, Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Junction, Mirzapur and Prayagraj Chheoki
  • Katni, Jabalpur, Narsinghpur, Pipariya and Itarsi
  • Betul, Nagpur, Chandrapur, Balharshah and Sirpur Kagaznagar
  • Mancherial, Peddapalli, Warangal, Mahabubabad, Khammam and Vijayawada
  • Ongole, Nellore, Gudur, Renigunta, Tiruttani, Katpadi and Jolarpettai
  • Salem, Erode and Tiruppur

Prayagraj-LTT Amrit Bharat Express

Railways has also approved the Prayagraj-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Amrit Bharat Express (20436/20435). This proposed weekly service will make travel between Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra easier.

Proposed major stops: Prayagraj, Satna, Jabalpur, Itarsi, Bhusaval and Kalyan.

Prayagraj-Udhna Amrit Bharat Express

The Prayagraj-Udhna Amrit Bharat Express (20437/20438) has also been approved as a weekly service. This train will connect several cities in Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Gujarat.

Proposed Major stops of Prayagraj-Udhna Amrit Bharat Express:

  • Prayagraj and Fatehpur
  • Govindpuri, Etawah and Tundla
  • Agra Idgah, Bayana and Hindaun City
  • Gangapur City, Sawai Madhopur and Kota
  • Ramganj Mandi, Bhawani Mandi and Ratlam
  • Vadodara and Udhna

Subedarganj-LTT Amrit Bharat Express

The Subedarganj-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Amrit Bharat Express (14121/14122) has also been approved as a weekly service. This train will connect the Prayagraj region with Mumbai.

Proposed Major stops of Subedarganj-LTT Amrit Bharat Express

Subedarganj, Fatehpur, Govindpuri, Bharua Sumerpur, Ragaul, Banda, Chitrakootdham Karvi, Satna, Maihar, Katni, Jabalpur, Narsinghpur, Pipariya, Itarsi, Khandwa, Bhusaval, Nashik Road, Kalyan and Thane.

Gorakhpur-Delhi Amrit Bharat Express

Travelling between eastern Uttar Pradesh and Delhi will become easier with this proposed train. The Railway Board has approved the Gorakhpur-Delhi Amrit Bharat Express (15095/15096) as a weekly service.

Proposed major stops of Gorakhpur-Delhi Amrit Bharat Express:

Gorakhpur, Khalilabad and Basti, Gonda and Burhwal, Sitapur, Bareilly, Moradabad, Ghaziabad, Delhi

Gorakhpur-Bandra Amrit Bharat Express

The Gorakhpur-Bandra Terminus Amrit Bharat Express (15085/15086) will also run weekly. This train will connect eastern Uttar Pradesh to Mumbai via Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Gujarat.

Proposed major stops of Gorakhpur-Bandra Amrit Bharat Express:

Gorakhpur, Khalilabad, Basti, Gonda, Badshahnagar, Aishbagh, Kanpur Central, Tundla, Agra Fort, Bayana, Gangapur City, Kota, Bhawani Mandi, Shamgarh, Ratlam, Vadodara, Surat, Valsad, Vapi, Palghar, Borivali and Bandra Terminus.

Charlapalli-Gorakhpur Amrit Bharat Express

The seventh train to receive Railway Board approval is the Charlapalli-Gorakhpur Amrit Bharat Express (22075/22076). This service will connect several cities in Telangana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh.

Proposed major stops of Charlapalli-Gorakhpur Amrit Bharat Express:

  • Charlapalli, Kazipet and Peddapalli
  • Mancherial, Balharshah, Chandrapur and Nagpur
  • Betul, Itarsi and Bhopal
  • Bina, warrior woman Laxmibai Jhansi and Orai
  • Pokhrayan and Kanpur Central
  • Aishbagh, Lucknow City and Gomtinagar
  • Barabanki, Gonda and Gorakhpur

ALSO READ: 

Amrti Bharat Trains: Uttar Pradesh to get two new trains, check routes and other details

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