7 new Amrit Bharat Express trains approved by Indian Railways, check full list and other details

There's some good news for train passengers: the Railway Board has approved seven new Amrit Bharat Express trains to strengthen connectivity across the country. These trains aim to offer long-distance travellers a better, more comfortable travel option at lower fares. The Amrit Bharat Express has been launched for passengers seeking premium train features for long-distance travel at an affordable price. The proposed seven services will connect several major cities in northern, central, western, and southern India.
Dhanbad-Coimbatore Amrit Bharat Express
The Railway Board has approved the Dhanbad-Coimbatore Amrit Bharat Express (Train No. 22363/22364). This train will cover the distance between Jharkhand and Tamil Nadu, connecting several important cities along the way.
Proposed major stops of Dhanbad-Coimbatore Amrit Bharat Express:
- Dhanbad, Gomoh, Parasnath and Hazaribagh Road
- Koderma, Gaya, Anugrah Narayan Road, Dehri on Sone and Sasaram
- Bhabua Road, Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Junction, Mirzapur and Prayagraj Chheoki
- Katni, Jabalpur, Narsinghpur, Pipariya and Itarsi
- Betul, Nagpur, Chandrapur, Balharshah and Sirpur Kagaznagar
- Mancherial, Peddapalli, Warangal, Mahabubabad, Khammam and Vijayawada
- Ongole, Nellore, Gudur, Renigunta, Tiruttani, Katpadi and Jolarpettai
- Salem, Erode and Tiruppur
Prayagraj-LTT Amrit Bharat Express
Railways has also approved the Prayagraj-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Amrit Bharat Express (20436/20435). This proposed weekly service will make travel between Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra easier.
Proposed major stops: Prayagraj, Satna, Jabalpur, Itarsi, Bhusaval and Kalyan.
Prayagraj-Udhna Amrit Bharat Express
The Prayagraj-Udhna Amrit Bharat Express (20437/20438) has also been approved as a weekly service. This train will connect several cities in Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Gujarat.
Proposed Major stops of Prayagraj-Udhna Amrit Bharat Express:
- Prayagraj and Fatehpur
- Govindpuri, Etawah and Tundla
- Agra Idgah, Bayana and Hindaun City
- Gangapur City, Sawai Madhopur and Kota
- Ramganj Mandi, Bhawani Mandi and Ratlam
- Vadodara and Udhna
Subedarganj-LTT Amrit Bharat Express
The Subedarganj-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Amrit Bharat Express (14121/14122) has also been approved as a weekly service. This train will connect the Prayagraj region with Mumbai.
Proposed Major stops of Subedarganj-LTT Amrit Bharat Express
Subedarganj, Fatehpur, Govindpuri, Bharua Sumerpur, Ragaul, Banda, Chitrakootdham Karvi, Satna, Maihar, Katni, Jabalpur, Narsinghpur, Pipariya, Itarsi, Khandwa, Bhusaval, Nashik Road, Kalyan and Thane.
Gorakhpur-Delhi Amrit Bharat Express
Travelling between eastern Uttar Pradesh and Delhi will become easier with this proposed train. The Railway Board has approved the Gorakhpur-Delhi Amrit Bharat Express (15095/15096) as a weekly service.
Proposed major stops of Gorakhpur-Delhi Amrit Bharat Express:
Gorakhpur, Khalilabad and Basti, Gonda and Burhwal, Sitapur, Bareilly, Moradabad, Ghaziabad, Delhi
Gorakhpur-Bandra Amrit Bharat Express
The Gorakhpur-Bandra Terminus Amrit Bharat Express (15085/15086) will also run weekly. This train will connect eastern Uttar Pradesh to Mumbai via Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Gujarat.
Proposed major stops of Gorakhpur-Bandra Amrit Bharat Express:
Gorakhpur, Khalilabad, Basti, Gonda, Badshahnagar, Aishbagh, Kanpur Central, Tundla, Agra Fort, Bayana, Gangapur City, Kota, Bhawani Mandi, Shamgarh, Ratlam, Vadodara, Surat, Valsad, Vapi, Palghar, Borivali and Bandra Terminus.
Charlapalli-Gorakhpur Amrit Bharat Express
The seventh train to receive Railway Board approval is the Charlapalli-Gorakhpur Amrit Bharat Express (22075/22076). This service will connect several cities in Telangana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh.
Proposed major stops of Charlapalli-Gorakhpur Amrit Bharat Express:
- Charlapalli, Kazipet and Peddapalli
- Mancherial, Balharshah, Chandrapur and Nagpur
- Betul, Itarsi and Bhopal
- Bina, warrior woman Laxmibai Jhansi and Orai
- Pokhrayan and Kanpur Central
- Aishbagh, Lucknow City and Gomtinagar
- Barabanki, Gonda and Gorakhpur
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