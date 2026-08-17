A subscription-free OTT platform, VETO secures exclusive OTT streaming rights for Davis Cup 2026

New Delhi:

VETO, India's subscription-free OTT platform designed to offer a trusted and unified large-screen viewing experience for families, has secured exclusive OTT streaming rights for the Davis Cup 2026 in India, bringing live coverage to households.

VETO's entry into live sports reflects how the OTT ecosystem is evolving. Today, audiences expect platforms to offer more than just on-demand content, with live events such as sports unlocking a shared viewing moment, repeat engagement and opportunities for user growth. By adding live sports alongside news, movies, music, entertainment, devotional and kids content, VETO is building a more complete everyday viewing destination for families.

India's campaign has been built on a string of notable results. The team defeated Switzerland 3-1 in September 2025, marking its first Davis Cup win on European soil since 1993, before overcoming 2024 finalists and World No. 6 Netherlands 3-2 in Bengaluru this February. The result took India into the second round of Davis Cup Qualifiers and marked the team's first run of three consecutive Davis Cup tie wins since 2013-14.

Team India will now face South Korea away in the Davis Cup qualifiers 2nd round in the 18-20 September 2026 window, with the winner advancing to the Davis Cup Finals in November. A victory would take India into the elite eight-team finals stage, keeping alive the country's pursuit of a first Davis Cup title after runner-up finishes in 1966, 1974 and 1987. VETO will stream the tie live, along with the platform's wider Davis Cup 2026 coverage.

Ritu Dhawan, Managing Director, VETO, said, "The Davis Cup is the World Cup of Tennis, and bringing its decisive stages to Indian audiences is a major milestone for VETO. With Team India on the brink of a historic Final 8 berth, fans have every reason to believe. When the nation is ready to cheer, every cheer matters — which is why VETO will offer the Davis Cup without any subscription fee. We want families across India to come together on the large screen and back Team India. This also strengthens our ambition to make live sport one of the core pillars of VETO".

About VETO

VETO is India's family-first CTV-focused OTT platform designed to deliver a trusted and seamless large-screen viewing experience for modern households. Built for the Connected TV ecosystem, the platform offers access to Live TV, Movies, Music, News, Podcasts, and On-Demand programming, ensuring curated and credible content for family viewing.