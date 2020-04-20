Lockdown not lifted, relaxations only to revolve wheel of economy: Uddhav Thackeray

Image Source : AP A civic worker sprays disinfectant on a policeman standing guard after a protest by migrant workers against the extension of the lockdown, in a slum in Mumbai.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has said no one should think that lockdown has been lifted. With some ease in rules, the government is just trying to revolve the wheel of the economy. He said if people will not follow lockdown rules then the administration will have to take strict measures. Maharashtra is the worst-hit coronavirus state in the country having 4,203 including 223 deaths while 507 people have recovered in the state.

"No one should think that lockdown has been lifted. We have just tried to revolve the wheel of economy a bit. I've heard that some people are treating relaxations as lifting of lockdown. If they continue to behave like this we'll take strict measures," said Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray.

Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday had said the state will begin limited business activities in green and orange zones from April 20 (today). Maharashtra CM announced that though the borders of the districts will be sealed, the production work in industries/businesses falling in the green zone will be allowed. Green zones are areas where no coronavirus case has been reported. Orange zones are areas where coronavirus has been reported in a limited area. Uddhav expressed relief that there are several districts in the state that have recorded zero COVID-19 cases. Uddhav addressed the people through a video and appealed to people to cooperate in the time of crisis due to coronavirus. Maharashtra is the worst-hit Indian state from COVID-19 outbreak with 3,648 confirmed cases. Mumbai alone has 2,268 coronavirus positive cases.

In a video message, Uddhav Thackeray said that industries which are ready to provide accommodation to their workers during the lockdown will be given food grain supply and permission for raw material from the state. "The state government is allowing the industries from green and orange zones to start production and processing activities in a restricted manner. The industries will have to arrange accommodation for their workers. They would not travel long distance for work, he said."

