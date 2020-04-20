Image Source : PTI Karnataka Lockdown extended till May 3; 'no relaxation' says the cabinet

There will be no relaxation in lockdown in the state of Karnataka till May 3. As per reports, the state cabinet has decided to not give any relaxation in wake of the growing number of coronavirus cases in the state. Karnataka has 384 COVID-19 cases including 14 deaths while 104 people have recovered after contracting the virus.

Karnataka has followed Delhi, which also decided to not relax the lockdown at this point.

Other states like Kerala, UP and Bihar have decided to go for partial relaxation and allowed some of the industrial activity to begin from today.

