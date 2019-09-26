Thursday, September 26, 2019
     
  4. Date for filing Income Tax Returns, Tax Audit Reports extended till October 31

New Delhi Updated on: September 26, 2019 22:59 IST
The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has extended the due date for filing of ITRs & Tax Audit Reports to October 31.

Earlier, the last date was September 30. 

"Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) extends the due date for filing of ITRs & Tax Audit Reports from 30th September to 31st October, in respect of persons whose accounts are required to be audited," it said in a statement today. 

It said a formal notification for the same will be issued soon.

This category of ITR is to be filed by those entities that are assessed under section 44AB of the I-T Act such as companies, partnership firms, proprietorship among others and their accounts are to be audited before filing. 

Certain categories of individuals like a working partner in a firm also fall under this clause. 

The Central Board of Direct Taxes frames policy for the income tax department.

