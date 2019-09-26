Date for filing Income Tax Returns, Tax Audit Reports extended till October 31

Representational Image

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has extended the due date for filing of ITRs & Tax Audit Reports to October 31.

Earlier, the last date was September 30.

"Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) extends the due date for filing of ITRs & Tax Audit Reports from 30th September to 31st October, in respect of persons whose accounts are required to be audited," it said in a statement today.

It said a formal notification for the same will be issued soon.

This category of ITR is to be filed by those entities that are assessed under section 44AB of the I-T Act such as companies, partnership firms, proprietorship among others and their accounts are to be audited before filing.

Certain categories of individuals like a working partner in a firm also fall under this clause.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes frames policy for the income tax department.