Image Source : PTI Haryana govt to give exemption in electricity duty for 20 years to industries

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Tuesday said the state government has decided to give exemption in electricity duty for 20 years under the Haryana Enterprises and Employment Policy 2020 (HEEP) to attract more industries in the state. Earlier, this exemption was applicable only for 10 years, he added.

Apart from this, those industries that employ the local youth will get a subsidy of Rs 48,000 per employee per year for seven years, he added.

He also said special measures are being taken to provide benefits to investors by giving them a 100 percent investment subsidy in lieu of goods and services tax.

In a statement, he said the state government has also planned to give special exemption in this policy to the industries for the management of residues of paddy straw and other crops.

The draft of HEEP has been finalised and will soon be implemented in the state, he said.

Latest Business News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage