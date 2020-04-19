No cut in pension of central govt employees, assures government

Centre to cut 20% govt pensions? Here's what FM Nirmala Sitharaman has to say

Amid the nationwide lockdown due to coronavirus pandemic, several rumours regarding pension cut have created panic among pensioners. Reports claimed that the central government has cut pensions by 20% of its employees in an effort to conserve cash during the lockdown surfaced on several social media platform.

Denying reports of 20 per cent cut in central government pensions report and terming it as 'false', the Ministry of Finance on Sunday said that there will be no reduction in salaries and pensions.

"It is being reported that a 20 per cent cut in central government pensions is being planned. This news is FALSE. There will be no cut in pension disbursements," said a Finance Ministry tweet.

"It is clarified that salaries and pensions will not be affected by the Government Cash Management instructions," it added. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also shared the ministry's tweet.

A Twitter user brought the rumours to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's attention saying, "@nsitharaman madam GD mrng. A central govt circular showing 20% cut in pension disbursement is doing rounds in scl media& TV chnls creating panic amg defence pensioners. Is the truth in it? Pl clarify urgently. Thks"

PIB Fact Check also thwarted the rumours and said, "Media reports & rumours circulating on social media claiming that the Govt may reduce employees' pension by 30% & terminate it for those above the age of 80, in the context of #COVIDー19, is FAKE. #PIBFactCheck: This claim is #Fake. Government is doing no such thing!"

Meanwhile, the Centre in its official statement issued on Sunday said there is no proposal for reduction of pension and no action is being contemplated by the government in this respect.

“It has come to the notice of the Department of Pensions and Pensioners' Welfare (DoPPW) that, in the wake of the current pandemic COVID-19 and the ensuing economic scenario, many rumours are afloat that the government is contemplating a reduction or stoppage of pension which has become a source of worry for the pensioners,” the government said in a communique.

"As clarified earlier, it is being reiterated that there is no such proposal for reduction of pension and no action is contemplated by the government in this respect. Instead, the government is committed for the welfare and well being of the pensioners," the communique issued by the DoPPW said.

There are 65.26 lakh central government pensioners.

