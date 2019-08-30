7th Pay Commission: Big benefit! Indian Railways announces gift for these employees; check details

7th Pay Commission: In a big move, Indian Railways has recently made an announcement for the central government employees as well as ex-servicemen. According to reports, the Railway board has decided to revise the ex-employees' pension. This move is likely to boost the pension amount of those railway employees who got retired before 2006.

Under this revised pension scheme, it will cover those pensioners, who were getting pension under the pay scale of Rs 6500-10500-- according to the 5th Pay Commission. From January 1, 2016, this revision is effective.

Meanwhile Central, Railways and state employees are getting the benefits under the 7th Pay Commission from 2016.

According to sources, the Centre has implemented this revision in all departments. However, this will mainly benefit those pensioners, whose last drawn salary was below Rs 17,000 when they retired.

According to the Railway Board order, all the pension payment orders (PPOs) will be uploaded in the ARPAN (software) after making necessary changes. Thus, the pension amount of all the pensioners would be revised and then fed in this software, reported Zee Business.

Pension Revision:

According to reports, this revision will also include family pension along with a regular pension. Under this decision, the grade pay of Rs 4600 has been considered as Corresponding Grade Pay.

