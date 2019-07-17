Image Source : FILE PIC 7th Pay Commission: Railway Union polls back central govt employees demand for hike of minimum pay to Rs 26,000

7th Pay commission: The issue of the Seventh Pay Commission will remain on top of the agenda of the approaching Railway Union Polls. The issue is expected to be addressed in consideration with the interests of the government employees in future.

Railway union polls are scheduled to be held on August 28 and 29, 2019. The employees are demanding an increase in the minimum wages up to Rs 26,000 under the 7th Pay Commission as based on fitment factor.

While talking to media, Anoop Sharma, Northern Railway Union General Manager for Delhi Division stated that the organisers have kept a demand for minimum wages to be hiked to Rs 26,000 for employees under the 7th Pay Commission, for which the employees have been protesting from a very long time. Currently, the minimum pay is fixed at Rs 18,000.

Notably, the central government employees are not happy with the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission recommendations regarding the minimum pay scale. For a long time, they have been demanding an of Rs 8000 and an increase in the fitment factor up to 3.68 times.

Those employees were expecting an announcement regarding their long-pending demand of hike in minimum pay and fitment factor beyond 7th Pay Commission recommendations in the Union Budget 2019. However, it has no increase in minimum wages for central govt employees.

It is said, before the preparations for the Union Budget, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was informed about the demands of central government employees, but nothing came out in their favour on July 05.

Budget 2019 has emerged as a big disappointment for the Central govt employees as they might have to wait for more for their long-pending demands to get considered. Although, Sharma said that for the employees' demand, the commission will fight. Meanwhile, on the scrapping new Pension Scheme, the organization will frame a presentation to restore the old pension scheme and present it to the department.

