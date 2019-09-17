7th Pay Commission: Good news for these 12 lakh central govt employees; expected get big bonus soon

7th Pay Commission: Good news for these 12 lakh government employees; expected get big bonus soon

7th Pay Commission: There's good news for these 12 lakh government employees ahead of the festive season. According to media reports, among the Central government departments, Indian Railways is expected to announce bonuses to its non-gazetted employees before the festive season any time soon.

If reports are to be believed, the Indian Railways employees are likely to receive Rs 17,951 as a 78-day bonus, which would part of the Railway Employees' Productivity Link emolument. Notably, the Centre had given the same amount to the employees in bonus last year as well. However, no official statement has been issued by Railways in this regard.

Under the 7th Pay Commission recommendation, Around 12 lakh non-gazetted employees of Indian Railways will be liable to get the benefit of this bonus.

However, the Railway Union has termed the bonus amount 'less' saying that for the last 7 years, Railways has been distributing the same bonus amount to its employees.

Bonus formula for employees:

In 2018, the Indian Railways gave a bonus of Rs 17,951 for 78 days to its staffers. To explain it further, for 30 days, the bonus amount of Rs 7000 was extended.

The Centre should change the bonus formula for the railway employees, said According to SG Mishra, Secretary of All India Railway Men's Federation.

He also added that Rs 17,951 bonus extended to the railway employees is less than the minimum wage, raising the employees' demand that they should be given at least 80 days bonus.

The railway union has stated that despite a huge shortage of staff in the department, employees have managed to accomplish the task of more people, therefore, they should get more bonus.

