Indian LPG vessel Jag Vikram reaches Gujarat's Kandla Port days after crossing Strait of Hormuz

New Delhi:

An Indian-flagged LPG carrier, Jag Vikram, has safely arrived at Kandla Port on April 14 after completing a successful passage through the Strait of Hormuz. The vessel is carrying 20,400 metric tonnes of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG).

Officials confirmed that the ship had crossed the strategically important waterway on April 11. It had 24 seafarers on board during the transit.

Speaking at an inter-ministerial briefing on Monday, Additional Secretary Mukesh Mangal said the vessel was the first Indian ship to pass through the Strait of Hormuz after the announcement of a 14-day ceasefire between the United States and Iran. The agreement was aimed at reducing tensions in the region and ensuring the smooth flow of maritime trade.

He also informed that Indian shipping operations had remained stable, with no reported disruptions involving Indian-flagged vessels in the past 24 hours. Officials further added that the government has been assisting in the safe return of Indian seafarers from affected regions, with hundreds already brought back safely.

“We have received no report of any incident related to an Indian-flagged vessel in the last 24 hours. The Ministry has facilitated safe repatriation of more than 2177 Indian seafarers till now, including 93 seafarers in the last 24 hours,” he said.

US declares full maritime blockade on Iranian ports

The United States Central Command has stated that it has fully implemented a maritime blockade on ports in Iran. According to the announcement, this move has stopped all commercial sea traffic entering and leaving the country.

"A blockade of Iranian ports has been fully implemented as US forces maintain maritime superiority in the Middle East. An estimated 90 per cent of Iran's economy is fueled by international trade by sea. In less than 36 hours since the blockade was implemented, US forces have completely halted economic trade going into and out of Iran by sea," Admiral Brad Cooper, CENTCOM commander, said in a statement.