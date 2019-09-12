7th Pay Commission: Central govt employees likely to get hike in DA, minimum pay up to Rs 26,000 by this date

7th pay commission: Central govt employees expected to get hike in DA, minimum pay up to Rs 26,000

7th pay commission: Ahead of the festive season, several state government has announced minimum pay hike and DA hike for its employees that have put Centre in an immense pressure over considering staffers demand of salary hike. However, as per media reports as Centre is in pressure to increase its staffers' salary -- which they have been demanding since long-time.

Although, the good news is expected for Central government employees as the Centre is to increase the minimum salary by modifying the 7th Pay Commission fitment factor. The Centre could make the announcement by the end of September.

To be noted, the central government employees have been demanding the minimum pay hike to be increased from Rs 18,000 to Rs 26,000, under 7th CPC recommendation since years.

Notably, their pay hike demand is over and above the amount recommended to them under the 7th pay commission, which was based on a fitment factor hike of 2.57 times. This had led to minimum salaries being increased to Rs 18000 years ago when Central govt accepted the 7th CPC report recommendations.

Reports also suggest that the Centre is likely to announce the H-2-Dearness Allowance (DA) hike under 7th pay commission that has been awaited since July 2019.

In August, the staffers were awaiting for their DA hike announcement from the Centre as they were expecting it months before the festival season.

If the central government considers employees demand than they would be getting three months' arrears (July, August and September 2019) when their September salary will be credited. Meanwhile, Central Government employees are expecting around 5 per cent DA hike in H2-2019 DA.

