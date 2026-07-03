Stock markets end session higher despite intermittent volatility and profit-booking

Mumbai:

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended the trading session in the green on July 3, 2026, despite intermittent volatility and profit-booking. The 30-share BSE Sensex added 261.79 points or 0.34 per cent to settle at 77,763.91. During the day, the benchmark hit a high of 78,157.52 and a low of 77,710.01, gyrating 447.51 points. The 50-share NSE Nifty gained 95.15 points or 0.39 per cent and ended the session at 24,270.85. However, the broader market saw profit-booking and ended in the red. While the BSE MidCap Select Index dropped 0.46 per cent, the BSE SmallCap Select Index fell 0.33 per cent.

Nifty IT and Pharma among major contributors

Among sectoral indices, Nifty IT and Nifty Pharma contributed the most with stocks like HCL Tech gaining over 5 per cent today.

"Indian equity markets extended gains as a favourable global backdrop continued to support investor sentiment. Lower crude oil prices, driven by easing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, improved the outlook for India's economy, while softer-than-expected U.S. labour market data reduced expectations of near-term monetary tightening by the Federal Reserve, encouraging broader risk-taking across financial markets," said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money.

Top gainers and losers

Among the 30-Sensex firms, HCL Tech, Bajaj Finserv, Tech Mahindra, Bharti Airtel, and Sun Pharma were the major gainers, with HCL Tech surging 5.79 per cent today. On the flip side, Axis Bank, State Bank of India, Mahindra & Mahindra, Larsen & Toubro and Kotak Bank were among the laggards. Axis Bank's shares closed with a 1.56 per cent dip today.

Rupee rises 14 paise

Meanwhile, the rupee strengthened alongside regional peers after weaker-than-expected US jobs data eased concerns about a near-term Fed rate hike.

"Rupee traded stronger by around 22 paise to 95.20, supported by a weaker Dollar Index below 100.50 and easing FII selling pressure in recent sessions. Improved global sentiment and a softer dollar helped the domestic currency recover from recent weakness. However, traders remain cautious ahead of the weekend as developments in the US-Iran and Russia-Ukraine conflicts could influence global risk appetite when markets reopen," Jateen Trivedi, VP Research Analyst - Commodity and Currency, LKP Securities.

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