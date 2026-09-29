Gold almost flat after Monday's sharp break, silver opens gap-down on MCX; what are the key levels to watch?

Precious metal futures remained under pressure on Tuesday, September 29, 2026, a day after a sharp break amid interest-rate-hike speculation ahead of US economic data this week. The gold October 5 contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) opened with a drop of Rs 28 at Rs 1,46,776 per 10 grams against the previous close of Rs 1,46,804. However, it later picked momentum and touched the intraday high of Rs 1,46,963, a gain of Rs 159 or 0.10 per cent. Last seen, it traded at Rs 1,46,599, down Rs 205 or 0.14 per cent. In between, it touched the low of Rs 1,45,538.

On the MCX, the yellow metal futures for December 2026 were down by Rs 57 or 0.04 per cent to trade at Rs 1,48,840 per 10 grams in business turnover of 14,840 lots.

"MCX Gold opened with a gap-up and is trading near Rs 1,49,000, up 1.41 per cent on the day, rebounding after Monday’s sharp break below Rs 1,50,000, which now acts as an immediate resistance level. Immediate resistance is placed at Rs 1,50,000 – 150,700, followed by Rs 152,000 – 152,600. Immediate support is at Rs 1,48,000 – 1,47,300, followed by Rs 1,46,000 – 1,45,300. The RSI at 41, below its signal line, is recovering from oversold levels, while the MACD histogram is narrowing in negative territory, suggesting a possible bottoming attempt," said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money.

Silver Price On MCX

However, the silver futures, maturing on December 4, 2026, opened in the red. It began the trading session at Rs 2,25,945 against the previous close of Rs 2,27,442, down Rs 1,497 or 0.65 per cent. It later touched the intraday high of Rs 2,26,359. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 2,25,325, down Rs 2,117 or 0.93 per cent.

Gold Price in the International Market

In the international market, the COMEX gold price gained 0.14 per cent to approximately USD 4,142.3 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 11:30 am was USD 4,143.26 per ounce, up by USD 7.50 or 0.18 per cent.

Check Gold, Silver Prices In Major Cities

Gold price in Delhi

In Delhi, the 24-carat gold price was quoted at Rs 1,48,950 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the consumer would have to spend Rs 1,36,550 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, 24-carat gold was available at Rs 1,48,800 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold stood at Rs 1,36,400 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Kolkata

24-carat gold in Kolkata was Rs 1,48,800 per 10 grams today, while 22-carat gold was Rs 1,36,400 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Chennai

In Chennai, the 24-carat gold was available for Rs 1,49,080 per 10 grams. 22-carat gold was priced at Rs 1,36,650 per 10 grams.

Silver prices in Delhi

The price of silver per kg in the national capital was Rs 2,40,000.

Silver price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, the consumer would have to pay Rs 2,40,000 per kg today to buy the precious metal.

Silver price in Kolkata

In Kolkata, 1 kg of silver costs Rs 2,40,000.

Silver price in Chennai

In Chennai, the precious metal stood at Rs 2,44,900 per kg.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)