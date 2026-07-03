Sensex surges 650 points, Nifty above 24,350 amid mixed global cues, HCL Tech jumps over 5%

Mumbai:

Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, continued the upward trend and started the trading session in the green on July 3, 2026, amid mixed global cues. While the 30-share BSE Sensex surged 650.22 points or 0.83 per cent to start the session at 78,152.34, the Nifty zoomed 199.95 points to open at 24,375.65. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 77,502.12 and the Nifty 50 at 24,175.70. However, the broader indices traded mixed in the opening session. While the BSE Midcap Select Index was down by 18.70 points, the BSE Smallcap Select Index added 28.64 points or 0.33 per cent, to trade in the green at 8,784.17.

From the Sensex pack, HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra, TCS, Infosys and Bajaj Finserv were among the top gainers, with HCL Tech leading the pack by gaining 5.17 per cent in the early trade. On the other hand, Mahindra & Mahindra, NTPC, Power Grid, Axis Bank and Indigo were in the red, with M&M the top loser, slipping 0.70 per cent.

India VIX Declines

In early trade, market breadth was positive, with 1,858 stocks advancing against 530 stocks declining on the NSE. 88 stocks remained unchanged.

"The India VIX declined another 7.21 per cent to 12.29, its lowest closing level since February, indicating increasing comfort among market participants. Sustained low volatility levels continue to support bullish sentiment and reduce the probability of sharp corrective moves in the near term," said Aakash Shah, Technical Research Analyst at Choice Broking.

What did Gift Nifty indicate?

Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a positive start today as it opened with a gain of 83 points at 24,330, compared to the previous close of 24,257.50. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) remained sellers and sold equities worth Rs 311.82 crore on June 30, 2026. However, Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) remained steady buyers and purchased equities worth Rs 1,784.40 crore.

Asian Markets Today

Asian shares traded higher on Friday, supported by lower crude oil prices and improving global risk sentiment. Japan's Nikkei 225 was up by 866.85 points or 1.26 per cent at 69,600 at the time of writing the report. Similarly, Hong Kong's Hang Seng was up by 327.97 points or 1.40 per cent. South Korea's Kospi traded in the green with a gain of 331.26 points. Shanghai's SSE Composite index was up by 27.88 points or 0.69 per cent.

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)