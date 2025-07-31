LIC-owned NBFC stock in focus post this update - Check details Earlier, the non-banking financial company raised the first tranche of USD 50 million through the issuance of secured foreign currency convertible bonds (FCCBs).

Mumbai:

Shares of the LIC-owned non-banking financial company (NBFC) remained in focus today as it has informed exchanges that 7.5 per cent Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds (FCCBs) due 2029 of the company are being listed on the ‘Global Securities Market’ of India International Exchange (IFSC) Limited with effect from July 31, 2025.

The company's 7.5 per cent Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds (FCCBs) amount to USD 50 million. These bonds were originally issued on December 10, 2024, with a coupon rate of 7.50 per cent and a maturity date set for December 10, 2029.

The board of the company had also proposed a final dividend of Re 0.10 per equity share for the fiscal year ending on March 31, 2025. The approval of shareholders will be sought at the Annual General Meeting (AGM), scheduled for September 29, 2025. The record date to identify the eligibility of shareholders is September 22, 2025.

Earlier, the non-banking financial company raised the first tranche of USD 50 million through the issuance of secured foreign currency convertible bonds (FCCBs).

This was the first event of FCCB issuance from Paisalo Digital Ltd was executed following applicable external commercial borrowing (ECB) guidelines prescribed by the Reserve Bank, the NBFC said in a release.

The company aimed to raise USD 75 million through FCCBs in one or more tranches.

The issuance of FCCBs aims to fortify the company's capital base, borrowing profile and support its ongoing business initiatives.



