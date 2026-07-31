Bajaj Finance share price surges post quarterly results, hits fresh 52-week high

Mumbai:

Shares of non-banking financial company (NBFC) Bajaj Finance surged on Friday, July 31, 2026, after the company announced better-than-expected June quarter financial results. The stock opened gap up, gaining 3.12 per cent to Rs 1,089. Amid a spurt in trading volume by more than 1.70 times, the stock jumped 6.81 per cent to touch the intraday high of Rs 1,128. This is also the stock's fresh 52-week high. The 52-week low of the counter is Rs 788.40. The stock is the top gainer from the Sensex 30 pack. Last seen, the stock was trading at Rs 1,121, up Rs 64.95, or 6.15 per cent. The company's market cap stood at Rs 6,98,552.38 crore. Along with it, Bajaj Finserv - the financial arm of the Bajaj group - has surged nearly 5 per cent today.

Bajaj Finance quarterly results

The company has reported a 28 per cent year-on-year rise in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 6,081 crore for the June quarter of FY27, driven by growth in core income and improvement in asset quality. The company posted a PAT of Rs 4,765 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Net interest income of Bajaj Finance grew by 23 per cent to Rs 12,571 crore during the April-June period of FY27 as against Rs 10,228 crore year-earlier, Bajaj Finance said in a stock exchange filing.

The NBFC's net total income climbed by 22 per cent to Rs 15,224 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 12,460 crore in the three months ended June 30, 2025.

During the quarter, loan losses and provisions stood at Rs 1,993 crore, up slightly from Rs 1,969 crore in Q1 FY26. However, this quarter's figures include a prudent management and macroeconomic overlay of Rs 296 crore.

Bajaj Finance share price history

The stock has been gaining for the last five days and has risen 10.27 per cent in the period. Technically, the stock is trading higher than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

The stock's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is 59.93. For the uninitiated, a level above 70 is considered overbought or overvalued, and below 30 is defined as oversold or undervalued.

According to BSE Analytics, the stock has gained 988.54 per cent over 10 years and 81 per cent over 5 years. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has gained 15.96 per cent as against the correction of 8.44 per cent in the benchmark index.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)