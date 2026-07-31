31 July, 2026 Stock Market Updates: Sensex near 78,000, Nifty above 24,350 amid positive global cues

Mumbai:

Sensex, Nifty Today: Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, started today's trading session in the green as positive global cues and easing crude oil prices supported investor sentiment. While the 30-share BSE Sensex gained 70.51 points or 0.09 per cent to start the session at 77,998.66, the Nifty added 44.3 points to open at 24,361.45. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 77,928.15 and the Nifty 50 at 24,317.15. Similarly, the broader indices traded in the green in the early trading session. While the BSE Midcap Select Index was up by 21.33 points, the BSE Smallcap Select Index added 16.20 points or 0.18 per cent, to trade in the green at 8,777.82.

From the Sensex pack, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti and BEL were the gainers with Bajaj Finance leading the pack by gaining 3.23 per cent in the early trade. On the other hand, Infosys, HCL Tech, TCS, Tech Mahindra and Adani Ports were among the losers with Infosys being the top loser by falling over 3.61 per cent.

In early trade, market breadth was positive, with 1,497 stocks advancing against 835 stocks declining on the NSE. 91 stocks remained unchanged.

"Although intermittent profit booking may emerge near higher levels after the recent upmove, the overall trend continues to favour the bulls. Sustaining above immediate support zones will be essential to maintain momentum, while a decisive move beyond resistance could open the door for further upside in the near term," said Hitesh Tailor, Technical Research Analyst at Choice Broking Private Limited.

What did Gift Nifty indicate?

Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a positive start today as it opened with a gain of 49.5 points at 24,412.50, compared to the previous close of 24,363. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) remained buyers for the third consecutive session, purchasing equities worth Rs 3,623.51 crore on July 30, 2026. However, Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) turned sellers, selling equities worth Rs 1,864.03 crore.



Asian Markets Today

Asian shares are trading firmly higher on Friday following a strong rally in US stocks even as geopolitical risks remain elevated. Japan's Nikkei 225 was up by 2,182.57 points or 3,53 per cent at 64,050 at the time of writing the report. However, Hong Kong's Hang Seng dropped 14.88 points or 0.07 per cent. South Korea's Kospi traded in the green, gaining 778.60 points. Shanghai's SSE Composite index was in the green with a gain of 28.96 points or 0.76 per cent.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)