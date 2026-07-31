Healthcare stock trades near 52-week high as benchmark indices gain; YTD return is 95.99%

Mumbai:

Shares of hospital chain Park Medi World Ltd surged over 8 per cent on Friday, July 31, 2026, as the stock market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, traded higher amid foreign fund inflows and a decline in crude oil prices. While the 30-share BSE Sensex gained 49.91 points to 77,970.95. Nifty added 28 points to 24,343.65. However, profit-taking in IT stocks confined the rally. Amid this, the stock opened in the green at Rs 282.95, a gain of Rs 3.85 or 1.37 per cent from the previous close of Rs 279.10 on the BSE. Amid a spurt in volume by 2.42 times, the stock touched an intraday high of Rs 301.95, representing a gain of 8.19 per cent. This is just 3.21 per cent away from the 52-week high of Rs 305.25, touched on July 1, 2026. The 52-week low of the counter is 138.15, hit on December 18, 2025.

Last seen, the stock was trading at Rs 291.90, up Rs 12.80, or 4.59 per cent. The company's market cap stood at Rs 12,608.06 crore.

Share price history

According to BSE Analytics, the stock has gained 94.92 per cent on a year-to-date (YTD) basis, compared with an 8.34 per cent correction in the benchmark index. In six months, it has gained 90.03 per cent, and in three months, the stock has given a return of 26.69 per cent.

To acquire Medicity Hospital in Rudrapur

Earlier, the company announced it would acquire 100 per cent of the outstanding shareholding in The Medicity Hospital, Rudrapur. The deal will be an all-cash transaction and is valued at Rs 177 crore. The Medicity Hospital, Rudrapur, is a multi-super speciality healthcare institution with a 330-bed capacity.

This acquisition will help Park Group expand its presence into a sixth state.

"This acquisition is consistent with the company's growth strategy, which seeks to maximise operational synergies and achieve economies of scale through strategic deployment of assets in high-potential, underserved markets," Park Medi World had said.

Muted debut on bourses

The company's shares made their debut on bourses in December last year. The stock listed at Rs 155.60 on the BSE, a discount of nearly 4 per cent to the issue price of Rs 162.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)