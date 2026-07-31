Defence stock gains 4% as firm hands over indigenously developed SDD to Indian Navy, check share price

Mumbai:

Shares of Apollo Micro Systems Ltd (AMSL), which offers technology-based solutions in sectors such as infrastructure, transportation, aerospace, and defence, are trading in the green after the company handed over its indigenously designed and developed Safety & Detonation Device (SDD) to the Indian Navy. The stock opened the trading session in the green at Rs 377.95, up Rs 0.85 from the previous close of Rs 377.10 on the BSE. Amid buying interest, the stock gained further, touching an intraday high of Rs 392.80, representing a 3.95 per cent gain. While the counter has outperformed the sector by 4.07 per cent, it is technically trading above the 5, 10, and 200-day moving averages but below the 20 and 50-day moving averages.

Strategic significance of SDD

The handover of the indigenously designed and developed Safety & Detonation Device (SDD) to the Indian Navy holds strategic significance, as the development is expected to yield a substantial reduction in procurement costs. The Indian Navy so far relied heavily on import channels for this critical equipment.

"Indigenous mastery of Safety Arming technology is therefore not merely an engineering achievement; it is a strategic capability that secures the operational readiness and sustenance of the Indian Navy's weapon inventory on sovereign terms," the company said in an exchange filing.

The SDD was handed over to the Indian Navy during a ceremony in the presence of Rear Admiral Rupak Barua, VSM, Director General of Naval Inspection (DGNAI), Indian Navy, along with senior officers of the Indian Navy and the leadership team of AMSL.

Empanelled by IAF as prime development agency for IPREK programme

Earlier, the company said it was shortlisted and empanelled by the Indian Air Force (IAF) as a prime development agency for the Indigenous Precision Range Extension Kit (IPREK) programme, under the Make-II (Industry Funded) category of India's Defence Acquisition Procedure 2020 (DAP-2020).

The stock has a 52-week high of Rs 466.70, touched on July 3, 2026, and a 52-week low of Rs 167.15, hit on July 31, 2025. According to BSE Analytics, the stock has yielded a strong return of 3,255.91 per cent in five years.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)