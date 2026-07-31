Gold, silver continue to drop on MCX amid profit booking, stronger dollar | Check city-wise rates

Mumbai:

Rates of precious metals in futures fell on Friday, July 31, 2026, amid profit booking and an uptick in the US dollar and escalating US-Iran tensions. The gold August 5 contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) opened with a drop of Rs 303 or 0.21 per cent at Rs 1,42,929 per 10 grams against the previous close of Rs 1,43,232. It later fell to touch an intraday low of Rs 1,42,253, a drop of Rs 979 or 0.68 per cent. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 1,42,504 with a drop of Rs 728 or 0.51per cent.

On the MCX, the yellow metal futures for October 2026 were down by Rs 820 or 0.57 per cent to trade at Rs 1,44,020 per 10 grams in business turnover of 9,333 lots.

"On the upside, immediate resistance is at Rs 1,44,000-1,44,300, and a break above targets the next resistance at Rs 1,45,300-1,45,700. Gold's firmer tone tracks the global recovery, aided by dollar weakness. Overall, bias stays constructive, with a sustained move needed to clear Rs 1,44,300 and open the path toward higher levels; a slip below Rs 1,43,000 would weaken the recovery," said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money.

Silver Price On MCX

Similarly, the silver futures, maturing on September 4, 2026, opened in the red. It began the trading session at Rs 2,18,769, down from the previous close of Rs 2,19,967, a drop of Rs 1,198 or 0.54 per cent. It later fell to touch the intraday low of Rs 2,18,769, a drop of Rs 1,429 or 0.64 per cent. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 2,19,371 with a drop of Rs 596 or 0.27 per cent.

Gold Price in the International Market

In the international market, the COMEX gold price dropped 0.49 per cent to approximately USD 4,109.2 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 12:20 pm was USD 4,078.34 per ounce, up by USD 22.77 or 0.56 per cent.

Check Gold, Silver Prices In Major Cities

Gold price in Delhi

In Delhi, the 24-carat gold price was quoted at Rs 1,44,750 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the consumer would have to spend Rs 1,32,700 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, 24-carat gold was available at Rs 1,44,600 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold stood at Rs 1,32,550 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Kolkata

The 24-carat gold price in Kolkata today was Rs 1,44,600 per 10 grams, while the rate for 22-carat gold was Rs 1,32,550 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Chennai

In Chennai, the 24-carat gold was available for Rs 1,44,600 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 1,32,550 per 10 grams.

Silver prices in Delhi

The price of silver per kg in the national capital was Rs 2,35,000.

Silver price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, the consumer would have to pay Rs 2,35,000 per kg today to buy the precious metal.

Silver price in Kolkata

In Kolkata, the price of 1 kg of silver stood at Rs 2,35,000.

Silver price in Chennai

In Chennai, the price of the precious metal stood at Rs 2,35,000 per kg.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)