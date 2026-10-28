Hindustan Unilever announces interim dividend for financial year 2026-27, check amount and record date

Fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) major Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) on Wednesday announced its financial results for the September quarter of FY27. The company reported steady year-on-year growth in consolidated net profit to Rs 2,796 crore in the second quarter of the financial year. The company has also announced an interim dividend for FY26-27. Earlier, the company announced a final dividend of Rs 22, with an ex-date of June 23, 2026. The company has also announced the record date to determine shareholders' entitlement to the interim dividend.

HUL Dividend

The company has announced an interim dividend of Rs 19 per equity share with a face value of Re 1 each for the financial year ending March 31, 2027.

HUL dividend record date

The company has also fixed a record date to determine shareholders' eligibility for this corporate action. The company has fixed the record date as November 12, 2026.

HUL dividend payment date

According to the information shared with exchanges, the interim dividend will be paid to eligible shareholders on November 25, 2026.

"The record date for the purpose of determining the entitlement of the shareholders for the interim dividend has been fixed as Thursday, 12th November, 2026, and dividend will be paid to the shareholders on Wednesday, 25th November, 2026," the filing reads

HUL share price

The counter opened in the red at Rs 1,807.55 against the previous close of Rs 1,820 on the BSE. The counter dipped further to touch the low of Rs 1,766, representing a fall of Rs 54 or 2.96 per cent from the previous close. Last seen, the stock was trading at Rs 1813.70, with a fall of Rs 6.30 or 0.35 per cent. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 4,26,215.85 crore.

HUL quarterly results

The company logged a net profit of Rs 2,791 crore in the July-September quarter a year ago, according to a regulatory filing by HUL. However, its revenue from the sale of products rose 14.77 per cent to Rs 18,037 crore in the September quarter of FY27, compared with Rs 15,715 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago. HUL reported an 8 per cent year-on-year increase in EBITDA to Rs 4,089 crore, with its EBITDA margin at 22.6 per cent, within the company's guided range.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)