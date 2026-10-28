Pharma stock below Rs 50 gains 9% ahead of board meeting to consider fundraising, check details

Shares of Sudarshan Pharma Industries, a pharmaceutical and speciality chemical company, jumped over 8 per cent even as benchmark indices remained volatile due to rising crude oil prices and caution ahead of the US Federal Reserve's policy decision. The move comes a day before the company's board of directors meeting on October 29, 2026, to consider and approve a proposal to raise funds. The board will also consider the company's unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2026.

Share price today

The stock opened in green at Rs 36.99 against the previous close of Rs 34.88 on the BSE. The counter gained further to touch the intraday high of Rs 38, representing a gain of Rs 3.12 or 8.94 per cent from the previous close. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 948.70 crore.

The stock has a 52-week high of Rs 42.79, hit on July 21, 2026, and a 52-week low of Rs 18.50, touched on January 29, 2026.



Listed on NSE

The action also comes a day after the company got listed on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The company got listed on the BSE SME on March 22, 2023.

Share price history

According to BSE Analytics, the stock has offered returns of 366.75 per cent in three years and 1.07 per cent in one year. On a year-to-date basis, it has gained 40.58 per cent, compared to a dip of 14.02 per cent in the benchmark index.

Company shared details about acquisition

Recently, the company said its proposal to acquire 9.50 per cent equity shares in Med Therapy Biotechnology Inc. (Med Therapy) of the US is under due diligence.

Additionally, Med Therapy's board of directors' decision and board resolution are still pending confirmation. Therefore, the company has only provided information about this proposal for now and has stated that it will issue an update soon.

Similarly, proposals by the Company's promoters and directors, Chairman and Managing Director Hemal Mehta and Joint Managing Director Sachin Mehta, to acquire 1.50 per cent equity shares each in Med Therapy are also undergoing due diligence and board approval. These proposals are also pending final confirmation.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)