Sensex, Nifty end volatile session flat as private bank, IT drag amid elevated crude oil prices

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended flat as sectoral performance remained mixed and crude oil prices remained elevated. The 30-share BSE Sensex fell 8.08 points or 0.01 per cent to 73,598.67. During the day, the benchmark hit a high of 73,762.98 and a low of 73,179.41, gyrating 583.57 points. Similarly, the 50-share NSE Nifty fell 3.45 points or 0.02 per cent to close at 22,749.75. However, the broader market ended the session in the green. The BSE MidCap Select Index jumped 148.04 points, or 0.88 per cent, while the BSE SmallCap Select Index rose 218.09 points, or 2.59 per cent.

Among sectoral indices, Nifty Realty was the biggest gainer, up 1.94 per cent, followed by Nifty Pharma, up 1.91 per cent. Meanwhile, Nifty Private Bank fell 0.73 per cent, and Nifty Metal fell 0.26 per cent.

"Brent’s retreat from its recent high reduced the immediate intensity of the oil shock and helped prevent a deeper decline. However, prices remain elevated, keeping macroeconomic risks in focus and investor risk appetite constrained. A sustained decline in crude, supported by geopolitical de-escalation, could improve the outlook for corporate margins and earnings, while any fresh supply disruption would quickly revive inflation concerns," said Hariselvan Radhakrishnan, Founder & CEO of HST Wealth, a SEBI-registered Research Analyst firm.

Top gainers and losers

Among the 30 Sensex firms, Bharti Airtel, Trent, Maruti, Power Grid and Eternal were the major gainers, with Bharti Airtel up 3.18 per cent today. On the flip side, State Bank of India, Axis Bank, TCS, Asian Paints and HDFC Bank were among the laggards. SBIN shares fell 1.55 per cent today.

Today, 18 of 30 Sensex companies closed in the green, while the remaining 12 closed in the red. On the other hand, shares of 25 out of 50 Nifty 50 companies also closed in the green, with gains, while the other 25 closed in the red

Rupee registers minor gain

The Indian rupee traded with minor gains of around 9 paise to 95.08, finding support near 95.00 despite crude oil prices hovering around $115 and the Dollar Index near 101.50.

On Monday, the Sensex ended 482.92 points, or 0.66 per cent, higher at 73,606.75. The Nifty rallied 153.20 points, or 0.68 per cent, to settle at 22,753.20.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)