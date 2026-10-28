Raymond shares open in green after Q2 FY27 financial results, revenue rises to Rs 655.16 crore

Raymond shares opened in the green despite benchmark indices opening in the red in early trade on Wednesday. The company announced its quarterly results on Tuesday after market hours. It has reported a net profit of Rs 32 crore for the July-September quarter. In the same quarter last year, the company had posted a profit of Rs 13.9 crore. Raymond's consolidated revenue grew 24.1 per cent to Rs 655 crore in the September quarter, compared to Rs 527.7 crore in the same quarter last year.

The company's EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, and other expenses) increased 74.4 per cent to Rs 75 crore. It was Rs 43 crore a year ago. EBITDA margin also increased from 8.14 per cent to 11.5 per cent. Significantly, Raymond currently has no net debt. By September 2026, the company had excess net cash of Rs 77 crore.

Defence business grows stronger

Raymond's aerospace and defence business reported its highest-ever revenue of Rs 139 crore in the second quarter, up 72 per cent from Rs 81 crore in the previous year. EBITDA also increased 72 per cent to Rs 29 crore, while margins stood at 21 per cent.

According to the company, the business benefited from increased production for global airlines and the addition of new products. Raymond is also developing new manufacturing capacity in Andhra Pradesh at a cost of approximately Rs 510 crore.

The precision technology and auto components business reported a 15 per cent increase in revenue to Rs 471 crore, compared to Rs 409 crore in the previous year.

Excluding one-time gains, the business's EBITDA increased 39 per cent to Rs 61 crore. The company reported a margin of 13 per cent.

Share price today

The stock began the trading session at Rs 1,106, up Rs 23.85, or 2.20 per cent, from the previous close of Rs 1,082.15 on the BSE. It gain slightly after opening before witnessing profit booking and fell to touch the low of Rs 1,051, a fall of Rs 31.15 or 2.87 per cent. Last seen, the stock was trading in the red at Rs 1,063.10, down Rs 1.76 per cent. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 7,061.14 crore.

Meanwhile, the BSE has placed the stock under the Short Term Additional Surveillance Measure Stage 1 (ST ASM-1) framework.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)