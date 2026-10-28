Jio Platforms to make market debut after landmark Rs 30,213 crore IPO, Rs 10.3 lakh crore valuation

Jio Platforms shares are set to debut on the stock market today. The company's IPO, valued at over Rs 30,200 crore, received an overwhelming response from investors during the three-day subscription window. Market experts advise investors who have received share allotments to hold their investments for the long term. They believe that, given Jio's growth potential, it should not be viewed solely through the lens of making a profit on listing day.

Historic opportunity for the Indian stock market

Jio Platforms' IPO is a major milestone for India's capital markets. The issue of Rs 30,213 crore is larger than Hyundai Motors India's Rs 27,870 crore IPO. Thus, Jio has set the record for the country's largest IPO. The company's IPO valuation is estimated at approximately RS 10.3 lakh crore. At this size, Jio could become one of India's most valuable companies upon listing. The company's subscriber base of over 530 million customers reflects its large business network.

Investors showed tremendous interest

Jio's IPO received approximately 1.39 crore applications, the largest ever in the Indian market. The issue was fully subscribed in just 100 minutes. Qualified institutional investors (QIBs) also subscribed nearly 70 times. The total bidding interest in the company's IPO, including anchor investments, was approximately Rs 7.4 lakh crore. This figure reflects strong investor confidence and the Indian market's growing potential.

Can Jio become a long-term investment?

To understand Jio's long-term investment outlook, it's important to examine the company's business. The company's revenue is projected to be Rs 1.47 lakh crore in fiscal year 2025-26. Its EBITDA is projected to exceed Rs 76,000 crore, and its net profit is projected to exceed Rs 30,000 crore. 5G services, broadband, artificial intelligence (AI), cloud, and enterprise services are expected to provide opportunities for growth. The growing smartphone and data consumption are also key factors for the company.

The real story goes beyond the listing

Jio Platforms' entry into the stock market isn't just a major IPO. It's being considered a significant milestone in the evolution of the Indian capital market. The company has set new standards for investment mobilisation, investor participation, and potential market valuation.

The Reliance family has a long-standing relationship with the Indian stock market. In 1977, Dhirubhai Ambani played a key role in connecting ordinary Indian families to equity investing by launching Reliance. Nearly five decades later, Jio's entry into the market under Mukesh Ambani's leadership continues this legacy. Today, the stock market is seeing increasing participation from diverse investor segments, including women. More people are seeking investment options for their financial future. Consequently, Jio's IPO also reflects the Indian market's growing potential and investors' changing mindset.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)