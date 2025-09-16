Godfrey Phillips Share Price: Stock surges over 9% as shares trade ex-date for bonus issue - Check ratio Godfrey Phillips Share Price, Godfrey Phillips Bonus Issue: According to BSE Analytics, the multibagger stock has surged 120 per cent on a year-to-date (YTD) basis.

Mumbai: According to BSE Analytics, the multibagger stock has surged 120 per cent on a year-to-date (YTD) basis.