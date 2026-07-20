Caliber Mining & Logistics IPO GMP signals 26% listing gain, subscribed over 18% so far on Day 2

Mumbai:

The initial public offering of Caliber Mining and Logistics Ltd is getting a good response from investors, and the issue was subscribed over 18 times by 3 pm on July 20, 2026, i.e. on the second day of the bidding. According to data available on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the IPO received bids for 14,18,85,835 shares against 78,35,821 shares on offer, as per data available with the NSE. The category for non-institutional investors was booked 52.33 times, while the retail quota was subscribed 13.11 times. The portion reserved for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 1.17 times.

Raised 135 crore from anchor investors

Earlier, Caliber Mining and Logistics Ltd raised Rs 135 crore from anchor investors. The company allocated 31.83 lakh equity shares to anchor investors at Rs 424 per share, the upper end of the price band.

The anchor book saw participation from investors including Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust Plc, Carnelian India Amritkaal Fund and Abakkus Four2Eight Opportunities Fund. Among domestic mutual funds, Quant Mutual Fund and Helios Mutual Fund participated in the anchor round.

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 400 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of shares worth Rs 50 crore by promoters.

The issue, which has been priced in the range of Rs 402-424 per share, will close on July 21.

Caliber Mining and Logistics IPO GMP today

According to Investorgain, Caliber Mining & Logistics' unlisted shares are trading at a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 110. Considering the upper price band of Rs 424, the company's shares are expected to list at around Rs 534, reflecting a grey market premium of 25.94 per cent.

What does the company do?

Incorporated in 2014, Caliber Mining and Logistics provides integrated mining services, including overburden removal, coal extraction and coal logistics. The company operates across Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh and has a fleet of 1,911 vehicles, plants and machinery as of April 2026.

Caliber Mining & Logistics IPO allotment, listing date

The IPO allotment is expected to be finalised on July 22. Shares are set to list on the BSE and NSE on July 24, 2026.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)