Hawkins Cookers to trade ex-date for Rs 140 dividend this week, check full details here

Mumbai:

Shares of kitchen appliance manufacturer Hawkins Cookers will be on investors' radar this week as they will trade ex-date for a dividend of Rs 140 per equity share with a face value of Rs 10 each. However, this will be paid following shareholder approval at the 66th Annual General Meeting (AGM), scheduled for July 29, 2026. The company announced the dividend while declaring financial results for the January-March quarter. The firm's quarterly profit rose 16 per cent, and yearly profit jumped 14 per cent.

Hawkins Cookers Rs 140 Dividend

The dividend announcement was made by the company's board of directors at its meeting on May 28, 2026.

"The Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on May 28, 2026, had recommended payment of dividend of Rs.140 per Equity Share for the financial year ended March 31, 2026, to the shareholders - subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing 66th Annual General Meeting (AGM) to be held on Wednesday, July 29, 2026," the company said.

Hawkins Cookers Dividend Record Date

According to information shared with exchanges, the company has set July 22, 2026, as the record date to determine shareholders' eligibility for this corporate action.

"The dividend, if approved at the AGM, will be payable to those Members whose names appear in the Company's Register of Members on July 22, 2026," the filing reads

Hawkins Cookers Dividend Payment Date

According to the information shared with exchanges, the dividend will be paid no later than August 28, 2026.

Hawkins Cookers Share Price

Shares of the company ended the last trading session in the green at Rs 9078.70 with a gain of Rs 130.35 or 1.46 per cent from the previous close of Rs 8,948.35 on the BSE. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 4,800.65 crore.

The scrip has a 52-week high of Rs 9,869.95, touched on July 17, 2025, and a 52-week low of Rs 7,025.85, hit on February 20, 2026.

Hawkins Cookers Share Price History

According to BSE Analytics, the stock has yielded returns of 250.47 per cent over 10 years and 52.86 per cent over 5 years. However, it has corrected 6.27 per cent in one year.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)