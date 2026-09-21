Healthcare stock hits back-to-back upper circuit as Rs 825 crore revenue target sparks investors' interest

Shares of Lords Mark Industries, which has a diversified presence across healthcare, diagnostics, MedTech, dialysis, renewable energy and advanced medical technologies, are in action and have hit back-to-back upper circuits as the company is targeting FY27 revenue of around Rs 825 crore, driven by growth in its IVD, MedTech, and dialysis businesses. The stock opened in the green at Rs 89.58 against the previous close of Rs 89 on the BSE. This represents a gain of RS 0.58 or 0.65 per cent from the previous close. The counter gained further to touch the intraday high of Rs 93.45, and got locked into the 5 per cent upper circuit. The company's market cap stood at Rs 3,986.78 crore.

The stock has a 52-week high of Rs 669.70, touched on October 16, 2025 and a 52-week low of Rs 60.00, hit on July 10, 2026.

The stock has gained over the last four days, rising 15.06 per cent in the period. It has also outperformed the sector by 5.01 per cent. Technically, it is trading above the 5-day and 20-day moving averages but below the 50-day, 100-day, and 200-day moving averages.

Expected to generate Rs 825 crore

In its September investor call, management estimated revenue from IVD, MedTech, and dialysis at about Rs 825 crore in FY27. This represents management guidance, not booked revenue. Meanwhile, for the June 2026 quarter, consolidated group revenue was Rs 307.68 crore, and PAT was Rs 33.18 crore.

The company is also planning to expand dialysis services with AI-enabled dialysis technology. In September, the company said it had confirmed orders for more than 500 dialysis machines and aimed to have 50 dialysis centres operational by March 2027.

Completion of phase I expansion

Earlier, the company said it had completed phase 1 of its expansion plan at its Silvassa facility nearly three months ahead of its originally committed December 2026 timeline.



Share price history

According to BSE Analytics, the stock has corrected 66.63 per cent in five years. However, it has yielded a return of 11.14 per cent in one month, as against the correction of 3.47 per cent in the benchmark index.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)