Gold, silver open gap down on MCX after strong recovery last week | Check city-wise rates

Rates of precious metals in futures opened gap down on Monday after a gain of over 1 per cent last week. The gold October 5 contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) opened with a fall of Rs 881 or 0.57 per cent at Rs 1,53,500 per 10 grams against the previous close of Rs 1,54,381. It fell further to the intraday low of Rs 1,53,050, down Rs 1,331 or 0.86 per cent. Last seen, it traded at Rs 1,53,293, down Rs 535.

On the MCX, the yellow metal futures for December 2026 were down by Rs 1,077 or 0.69 per cent to trade at Rs 1,54,865 per 10 grams in business turnover of 9,931 lots.

"Price has made a dip around 153,000 in initial trading; however, it still remains above the 50 and 200-EMAs of hourly charts, placed at 152,914 and 153,207 respectively, which will be crucial support levels to look for. Key resistance would be at 154,600 and breakout of this level will boost upward momentum in Gold price. A clear downside momentum in Oil price and Bond yields will give significant upward push in Gold price in this week," said Aamir Makda, Commodity & Currency Analyst, Technical Research, Choice Broking.

Silver Price On MCX

Similarly, the silver futures, maturing on December 4, 2026, opened in the red. It began the session at Rs 2,40,004 against the previous close of Rs 2,41,603, down Rs 1,599 or 0.66 per cent. It later touched an intraday low of Rs 2,39,399, down Rs 2,204 or 0.91 per cent. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 2,39,502 with a fall of Rs 2,101 or 0.87 per cent.

Gold Price in the International Market

In the international market, the COMEX gold price fell 0.75 per cent to approximately USD 4,357.8 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 11:50 am was USD 4,349.97 per ounce, up by USD 27.65 or 0.63 per cent.

Check Gold, Silver Prices In Major Cities

Gold price in Delhi

In Delhi, the 24-carat gold price was quoted at Rs 1,55,830 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the consumer would have to spend Rs 1,42,850 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, 24-carat gold was available at Rs 1,55,680 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold stood at Rs 1,42,700 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Kolkata

The 24-carat gold price in Kolkata today was Rs 1,55,680 per 10 grams, while the rate for 22-carat gold was Rs 1,42,700 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Chennai

In Chennai, the 24-carat gold was available for Rs 1,55,680 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 1,42,700 per 10 grams.

Silver prices in Delhi

The price of silver per kg in the national capital was Rs 2,50,000.

Silver price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, the consumer would have to pay Rs 2,50,000 per kg today to buy the precious metal.

Silver price in Kolkata

In Kolkata, the price of 1 kg of silver stood at Rs 2,50,000.

Silver price in Chennai

In Chennai, the price of the precious metal stood at Rs 2,60,000 per kg.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)