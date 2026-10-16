This jewellery stock jumps 18% to hit fresh 52-week high: What is behind today's strong rally?

Shares of PC Jeweller surged more than 18 per cent to a fresh 52-week high after Aditya Kumar Halwasiya, Chairman and Managing Director of Cupid Limited, bought 5.10 crore shares of the company. The shares were purchased after paying Rs 14.43 per share, and the total value stood at around Rs 73.59 crore. The counter opened with a 3.73 per cent gain at Rs 15. Amid firm buying, the stock jumped to an intraday high of Rs 17.13, a gain of 18.46 per cent from the previous close. This is also its fresh 52-week high. The stock's 52-week low is Rs 7.45, touched on March 30, 2026. Last seen, the stock was trading at Rs 16.44, with a gain of Rs 1.98 or 13.69 per cent, and the market cap of the company stood at Rs 16,042.26 crore.

Meanwhile, the BSE has placed the stock under the Short Term Additional Surveillance Measure Stage 1 (ST ASM-1) framework.

Relative strength index

The stock's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is 60.98. For the uninitiated, a level above 70 is considered overbought or overvalued, and below 30 is defined as oversold or undervalued.

The counter has outperformed the sector by 16.2 per cent and is technically trading higher than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

Posts 28% revenue growth in Q2 FY27

Meanwhile, the company said its consolidated revenue grew 28 per cent year-on-year in the second quarter of this fiscal on healthy consumer demand.

Company becomes debt-free

The company said it has become debt-free, having cleared dues of all 14 consortium banks. The company had a total debt of around Rs 3,000 crore. In September 2024, PC Jeweller had opted for OTS (one-time settlement) for its outstanding dues with a consortium of banks.

The terms and conditions of the approved OTS included cash and equity components payable under the settlement, release of securities and mortgaged properties, etc.

Company raised Rs 2,702.11 crores via preferential issue

The company raised Rs 2,702.11 crore via preferential issue of fully convertible warrants during the quarter ended June 2026. In the current quarter, promoters have converted an additional 4.16 crore warrants into equity shares.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)